What is the Number One Trend in Tile?

If you’re interested in updating your tile floor, one of the popular options right now is large oversized tile.

Carpet One shares in their blog post “Top Flooring Trends: Oversized Tile“, that tile is considered large format or oversized once it’s beyond the typical 12×12 size. Anything smaller than 12×12 is usually used for flooring, walls, as part of a mosaic, or even a backsplash, whereas large format tiles are best used for flooring and large accent walls or oversized walk-in showers. Common oversized tile sizes include 16×16, 18×18, 24×24, 12×24, and even 24×48, sometimes larger!

Here are the top three advantages of oversized tiles.

Oversized tiles are the perfect way to make a space look and feel bigger, and for commanding attention to a room.

Thanks to fewer grout lines, the larger tile size helps make walls look seemingly endless.

If you are looking for a way to stay on top of current tile trends, opting for an oversized or large format tile is a great choice. Not only will it last for years to come, but it will also show off your keen sense of interior design!

See three examples below of how Carpet One used oversized tile in flooring and walls.

