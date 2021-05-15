What is the Number One Trend in Tile?

By
Donna Vissman
-
McCalls Carpet One
photo by Carpet One

If you’re interested in updating your tile floor, one of the popular options right now is large oversized tile.

Carpet One shares in their blog post “Top Flooring Trends: Oversized Tile“, that tile is considered large format or oversized once it’s beyond the typical 12×12 size. Anything smaller than 12×12 is usually used for flooring, walls, as part of a mosaic, or even a backsplash, whereas large format tiles are best used for flooring and large accent walls or oversized walk-in showers. Common oversized tile sizes include 16×16, 18×18, 24×24, 12×24, and even 24×48, sometimes larger!

Here are the top three advantages of oversized tiles.

  • Oversized tiles are the perfect way to make a space look and feel bigger, and for commanding attention to a room.
  • Thanks to fewer grout lines, the larger tile size helps make walls look seemingly endless.
  • If you are looking for a way to stay on top of current tile trends, opting for an oversized or large format tile is a great choice. Not only will it last for years to come, but it will also show off your keen sense of interior design!

See three examples below of how Carpet One used oversized tile in flooring and walls.

——————————————————————————————————

This article is brought to you by McCall’s Carpet One.

McCall’s Carpet One is Franklin’s locally-owned carpet, flooring & tile center with free estimates and local installation of carpet, hardwood flooring, kitchen and bath tile – plus furniture and appliances by DT McCall’s in the back! Everything home, all in one place – all at great, low prices!
Visit McCall’s low-budget showroom on Franklin Rd next to The Factory in Franklin, or click for a free in-home estimate.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here