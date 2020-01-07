A new wine bar will soon open in Cool Springs at McEwen Northside.

Vintage Vine will join Just Love Coffee, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Tiff’s Treats, Club Pilates, Mitsubishi, Perry’s Steakhouse, PROSE Nail Salon, Shake Shack, and Williamson Inc.

Set to open in spring 2020 in one of McEwen Northside’s jewel boxes, Vintage Vine 100 is a wine bar that will serve more than 100 fine wines by the glass. In addition to wine, Vintage Vine 100 will serve beer and bourbon in its upscale, vibrant atmosphere. Darlene Bailey Thompson, the owner of Vintage Vine 100 and a longtime Franklin resident, chose McEwen Northside for the launch of the wine bar because of its multi-use space, excellent visibility, ease of parking and the high volume of anticipated foot traffic that comes with this location.

“I believe McEwen Northside is going to be incredible and comparable to some of the nicest developments in the country. It will be the first walkable, high-end development in Franklin, and I am very excited to bring the first true wine bar to the Franklin area,” Thompson said.

Located at 4000 Rush St., Franklin, Tenn., McEwen Northside is currently under construction. Set to open in 2020, the 45-acre development will feature 750,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of restaurants and specialty retail, a 150-room hotel, and beautifully designed greenspaces. McEwen Northside will also feature 580 luxury residential units. The sophisticated apartment homes will be available for pre-leasing in early 2020 and are expected to open in the spring.

About McEwen Northside

McEwen Northside is a walkable urban village, bringing vibrancy and flair to a suburban setting. A Northwood Ravin and Boyle Investment Company venture, it is the only development in Cool Springs that offers fully integrated commercial, retail, residential and greenspace. Among the largest and most expensive commercial projects in Williamson County, McEwen Northside offers easy access to I-65, widening the talent pool for local companies and providing a central location for retailers in one of the most desirable retail markets in the country. The thoughtfully planned urban hot spot will be home to a mix of first-to-market concepts and local brands, as well as interactive greenspaces designed to bring people together and foster community. For additional information about McEwen Northside, visit www.mcewennorthside.com.