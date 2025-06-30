Subway Introduces Happy Gilmore Meal and Collectible Cups

June 26, 2025 – Nearly 30 years after its memorable role in Happy Gilmore, Subway is stepping onto the tee box once again to help Happy Gilmore return to the top of the golf world in Happy Gilmore 2, premiering on Netflix July 25. To celebrate the revival of this iconic partnership, Subway and Netflix are teaming up to give fans special access to one of their all-time favorite movies with the Happy Gilmore Meal, available at Subway restaurants across the U.S. and Canada starting July 10.

Subway guests can make any combo or Meal of the Day a Happy Gilmore Meal for $1 more and receive one of four limited-edition collectible cups*, featuring fan-favorite characters from the movie franchise. Drawn by renowned sports illustrator, animator and director Mickey Duzyj, the four collectible cups celebrate:

Happy Gilmore: the legendary golfer himself

Shooter McGavin: Happy’s PGA tour rival and nemesis

Hal L.: The former Silver Acres orderly

Oscar: Happy’s new caddie in Happy Gilmore 2

Every Happy Gilmore Meal includes limited-edition packaging that transports fans via QR code to Subway’s Happy Place, an immersive digital experience inspired by Happy’s iconic dream world and reimagined by Subway and Netflix. Fans can also visit Subway’s Happy Place at SubwayHappyPlace.com to enjoy clips from the film, a chance to win prizes and limited-edition merch, play games and more.

Subway MVP Rewards members get even more perks inside Subway’s Happy Place, like bonus entries into a weekly sweepstakes for a chance to win a piece of more than $1 million in prizes**, including:

Custom golf cart

Golf locker kit and branded golf gear

Exclusive golf apparel and leisurewear

Weekly $3,000 cash prizes, delivered as “Big Ass Checks”

cash prizes, delivered as “Big Ass Checks” A grand prize golf resort trip for two

In addition to the weekly sweepstakes, fans can also unlock instant win prizes, including the chance to win up to $500 in Subway Cash***, as well as $25 and $50 Topgolf Play codes.

While the Happy Gilmore Meal and Subway’s Happy Place are only available for a limited time, Subway continues to offer a variety of ways for guests to enjoy an affordable meal without compromising quality or convenience, as well as exclusive offers and perks through Subway MVP Rewards. To learn more about Subway MVP Rewards or to place an order, visit the Subway app or Subway.com.

*At participating U.S. restaurants. Add a collectible cup to any Meal of the Day or Combo for $1. Plus tax. 1 per Meal/Combo. While supplies last.

