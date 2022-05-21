Rescue of the Week: Isbel

Williamson County Animal Center introduces Isbel. She is a pretty social gal and at four years old loves window time as much as play time. She has experience with calm dogs but would prefer to be the “queen” of her household. She’s a solo cat. She is missing most of her teeth so she’s on a wet food diet. Isbel and all the animals at WCAC are looking forward to seeing you soon!

***

WCAC is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin, near Franklin Christian Academy. The center is typically open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; closed Sunday. However, in observance of Memorial Day, WCAC will be closed on Monday, May 30.