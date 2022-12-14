Pet Rescue: Meet Quinn at Williamson County Animal Center

Williamson County Animal Center introduces Quinn.

Four-year old Quinn is a playful girl who loves people. She is doing great in play group but can be selective about which other dogs she likes to be around. Quinn and all her furry friends at WCAC are waiting for you to visit!

***

WCAC is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin, near Franklin Christian Academy. The center is typically open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; closed Sunday.