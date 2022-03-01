Photos: Williamson County Animal Center Opens New Facility in Franklin

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) hosted a grand opening on Monday, February 28, of their new center at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin.

“We are so excited to introduce this facility to the public and showcase the many new ways to partner with us,” said Director, Ondrea Johnson previously. “We are looking forward to showing the facility that is a happy place to work, volunteer, and visit as well as sharing the resources for pet owners.”

The new center is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin. Take Highway 96 West to Carlisle Lane, left on Roy F. Alley Court (formerly Old Charlotte Pike). Beginning February 14, WCAC will be open for adoptions and other services at the new location Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; and closed Sunday.