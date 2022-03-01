Find Out When Women’s Sportswear Store Athleta Will Open in Franklin

The women’s sportswear store Athleta will open in Franklin at Thoroughbred Village soon.

The sign is up, the store is stocked and the grand opening date for Athleta is set for Thursday, March 3 from 10 am – 7 pm.

Athleta is located at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard, in the former Hallmark store next to Bed Bath and Beyond.

This will be the second location for Athleta in middle Tennessee, a current store is located at The Mall at Green Hills, 2126 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville.

Athleta was founded in 1998 to meet the needs of athletic women. Acquired by Gap, Inc. in 2008, they opened their first store in Mill Valley, California in 2011.