Women’s Sportswear Store Athleta is Coming to Franklin

A new women’s sportswear store will open in Franklin at Thoroughbred Village.

A permit has been issued to Axxys Construction for the buildout at 545 Cool Springs Boulevard, the former Hallmark store next to Bed Bath and Beyond for a 5,600 square foot Athleta store.

The expected completion date for the project is February 2022. We have reached out to Gap, the parent company of Athleta, for more information but have yet to receive a reply back at this time.

This will be the second location for Athleta in middle Tennessee, a current store is located at The Mall at Green Hills, 2126 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville.

Athleta was founded in 1998 to meet the needs of athletic women. Acquired by Gap, Inc. in 2008, they opened their first store in Mill Valley, California in 2011.