Rescue of the Week: Liz

Williamson County Animal Center introduces Liz.

Liz is a friendly six-year-old girl who enjoys people but she can be cautious until she warms up. All pets adopted from WCAC are spayed or neutered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. Come see Liz and all of the adorable adoptables at WCAC!

***

WCAC is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin, near Franklin Christian Academy. The center is typically open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; closed Sunday.