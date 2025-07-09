Video: Driver Rescued After Car Falls Down Embankment

Emergency crews were called to Rock Springs Road around 8 p.m. last night after a vehicle left the roadway and plunged down a steep embankment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a person trapped inside the wrecked vehicle.

Firefighters worked quickly to remove a door and free the patient, then rigged a rope system to safely haul them back up to the roadway in a stokes basket. Despite the dramatic rescue, officials say the driver sustained only minor injuries.

Crews remained on site for some time to secure the area and clear the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email