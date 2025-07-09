Newk’s Eatery Introduces New “Pick 3” and Steak Offerings

(July 9, 2025) – Temperatures are rising, and Newk’s Eatery is keeping things fresh with its new Pick 3 — a customizable trio of fan-favorites. This promotion coincides with the release of a new lineup of limited-time specials.

With Pick 3, guests can mix and match any three from a selection of half portions of sandwiches, salads and mac & cheese, along with cups of soup or bowls of sides. Available at participating locations, this option gives guests even more flexibility to create the perfect meal combination $12.99 for the summer. Newk’s is also launching its seasonal menu with a new hearty Newk’s Steakhouse Salad, Strawberry Fields Salad and Steak “Q” Sandwich.

The full lineup includes:

Newk’s Steakhouse Salad — 6-ounce sliced sirloin steak, bacon, mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, croutons and sherry vinaigrette

6-ounce sliced sirloin steak, bacon, mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, croutons and sherry vinaigrette Steak “Q” Sandwich — 6-ounce sliced sirloin steak, caramelized onions and the brand’s signature white BBQ sauce

6-ounce sliced sirloin steak, caramelized onions and the brand’s signature white BBQ sauce Strawberry Fields Salad — Mixed greens, feta, strawberries, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, pecans and sherry vinaigrette

Newk’s is also celebrating the season with the launch of its annual Newk’s Cares Cup, in support of ovarian cancer awareness. The cup is adorned with teal butterflies to represent Lori Newcomb, the late wife of Newk’s Eatery Co-Founder Chris Newcomb and available at all Newk’s locations.

Source: Newk’s Eatery

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email