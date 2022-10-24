Meet the Adorable Amos, Available for Adoption at WCAC

Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) introduces Amos, a three-year-old coonhound that is looking for his forever home.

WCAC has this to say about Amos:

Amos is a three-year-old coonhound that loves toys and sniffing all the things. He’s the sort of happy-go-lucky dopey dude who wants to be everyone’s friend but slept through his etiquette classes in school. He is one of the best dogs with the others in playgroup, but we don’t know how he behaves around children or cats. Stop by to say hello to Amos and all his adoptable buddies at WCAC!

***

WCAC is located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Court in Franklin, near Franklin Christian Academy. The center is typically open to the public Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.; closed Sunday.