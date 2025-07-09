Jeni’s Releases New Summer Flavors

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams announced its new summer collection, “Super Fun Times,” is inspired by the feeling that only the first day of summer can evoke. Jeni’s latest release captures the bliss of summertime with six limited-edition flavors.

Pink Bubble Gum – Wonderfully juicy and intensely fruity. Tastes like the first (and best)

Root Beer Float – Root beer ice cream with marshmallows. Tastes like the creamy,

Toasted S'mores – Toasty vanilla bean marshmallow ice cream with gooey milk

Watermelon Taffy – Like an uber creamy, tart candied watermelon.

Strawberry Pretzel Pie – Pretzel streusel and strawberry sauce in cream cheese ice

Popcorn Brittle – Sun-popped popcorn ice cream with a corn-toffee crunch.

On July 17, Jeni’s will launch their new Sundae Fudge Sauce in scoop shops nationwide. It’s a velvety chocolate sauce that, just like their Buttercrisp Waffle Cone, is made to specially pair with ice cream — rich and bittersweet with a sprinkle of sea salt that provides a sharp contrast to cool ice cream.

Bonus! To celebrate, on National Ice Cream Day, July 20, customers can add Sundae Fudge

Sauce to any order for free. Giving ice cream lovers just one more reason to indulge this

summer. The ideal order? Try the sauce on Jeni's limited-edition, drumstick-inspired

sundae that layers Honey Vanilla Bean and Salted Peanut Butter with Chocolate Flecks with

Sundae Fudge Sauce and whipped cream in a Buttercrisp Waffle Bowl.

The Super Fun Times collection is Jeni’s ode to the golden days of summer — nostalgic,

playful, and irresistibly delicious.

