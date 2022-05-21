Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – May 16, 2022

Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (05/12/22 to 05/18/22).

Here are some highlights from this week.

The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock, is the most popular title this week on Reelgood’s Top 10.

Right behind is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

New on the list is The Lincoln Lawyer at #3, Firestarter at #4, and Candy at #5.

Netflix’s movies Operation Mincemeat and Senior Year also made this week’s ranking.

1. The Lost City -Paramount+

2. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -Paramount+

3. The Lincoln Lawyer -Netflix

4. Firestarter -Peacock Premium

5. Candy -Hulu

6. Operation Mincemeat -Netflix

7 The Staircase – HBO Max

8. Top Gun- Netflix and Paramount+

9. Outer Range -Prime Video

10. Senior Year – Netflix