Looking for Something to Stream? Here are Some of the Most Watched Titles this Week – May 16, 2022

Reelgood just published its Top 10 Titles in Streaming for this week (05/12/22 to 05/18/22).
Here are some highlights from this week.
- The Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock, is the most popular title this week on Reelgood’s Top 10.
- Right behind is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
- New on the list is The Lincoln Lawyer at #3, Firestarter at #4, and Candy at #5.
- Netflix’s movies Operation Mincemeat and Senior Year also made this week’s ranking.
1. The Lost City -Paramount+
2. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -Paramount+
3. The Lincoln Lawyer -Netflix
4. Firestarter -Peacock Premium
5. Candy -Hulu
6. Operation Mincemeat -Netflix
7 The Staircase – HBO Max
8. Top Gun- Netflix and Paramount+
9. Outer Range -Prime Video
10. Senior Year – Netflix