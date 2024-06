Real Estate Property Transfers in College Grove for June 3, 2024

See property transfers in College Grove Tennessee for June 3-7, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,333,000 Card Lawrence Pb 71 Pg 58 4849 Byrd Ln College Grove 37046 $1,154,505 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7032 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,050,000 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 136 7137 Blondell Way College Grove 37046 $176,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7904 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $240,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7527 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $1,589,649 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7213 Ellaby Ct College Grove 37046 $3,500,000 Grove Sec7 Pb 62 Pg 141 8610 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,050,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8332 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $2,500,000 Grove Sec13 Pb 72 Pg 72 9105 Joiner Creek Ct College Grove 37046 $2,910,000 Grove Sec15 Pb 77 Pg 111 9319 Double Run Ct College Grove 37046 $2,400,000 Troubadour Sec12a Pb 82 Pg 73 8382 Six String Pvt Dr College Grove 37046 $240,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7876 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $960,000 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7532 Southwell Dr College Grove 37046 $1,182,543 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7336 Crowell Dr College Grove 37046 $1,095,996 Reeds Vale Sec1 Pb 80 Pg 136 7328 Crowell Dr College Grove 37046 $695,000 Lampkins Bridge Rd College Grove 37046 $5,100,000 Troubadour Sec 2 Pb 74 Pg 53 7314 Harlow Dr College Grove 37046 $1,565,000 Mcdaniel Farms Sec1 Pb 69 Pg 130 6537 Windmill Dr College Grove 37046 $415,000 6841 Choctaw Rd College Grove 37046

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email