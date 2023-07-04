5 Festive Cocktails to Serve on the 4th of July

As you host your backyard Fourth of July BBQ today, here are five festive drinks to serve that will impress your guests.
1Cointreau Cucumber Mint Fizz
Ingredients:
3 oz Club Soda
2 oz Cointreau
3 Wheels of Cucumber
1 oz of Fresh Lime Juice
5 Mint Leaves
Directions:
Muddle the cucumber and mint in the bottom of a glass
Add Cointreau and fresh lime juice with ice
Top with club soda and stir briefly
Garnish with a cucumber wheel and mint sprig
2Mount Gay Rum St. Lucy Cooler
Ingredients
· 2 oz Black Barrel
· 3 Blackberries
· 0.50 oz Simple
· 0.50 oz Lemon
· 2 oz Float of tonic or soda
Directions
Add blackberries and simple to the bottom of glass and gently muddle. Add rum, lemon, ice and finish with tonic. Garnish with rosemary and blackberries.
3St-Rémy Signature Elettaria Boulevard
Ingredients:
· 1.5 oz St-Rémy Signature
· 1 oz Sweet Vermouth
· 0.75 oz Chai Simple Syrup*
· 1 dash Cardamom Bitters
· 4 drops Rose Water
Directions:
· Combine all ingredients and stir with ice
· Strain over large ice cube in double rocks glass
· Garnish with rose petal dusted with ground cardamom
*Chai Simple Syrup: Boil one cup water with one tea bag of chai tea (we want to over extract it for bitterness). Remove tea bag once satisfied with flavor and bitterness. Stir in one cup sugar until fully dissolved
4METAXA Summer Sour
Ingredients:
● 1.5 oz METAXA 12 Stars
● 0.50 oz Lemon Juice
● 0.25 oz Sugar Syrup
● Optional: 0.50 Egg White
● 2 dashes Angostura Bitters
● Garnish: Lemon Zest
Directions:
· Pour all ingredients in shaker with ice
· Strain over ice into a double old fashioned glass
· Garnish with a lemon zest
5The Mint Julep
Ingredients:
· 2 oz of Rémy Martin VSOP
· 0.50 oz Sugar Syrup
Directions:
· Add 8 mint springs an the sugar syrup to a mixing glass
· Add crushed ice and 2 oz Rémy Martin VSOP
· Shake until frosted, then pout the cocktail into a rock class
· Garnish with a mint sprig