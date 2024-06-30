Kristin Cavallari’s Franklin Home is on the Market for $11 Million

The reality star and owner of Uncommon James, Kristin Cavallari, has put her Franklin home in the Leiper’s Fork on the market, reports Realtor.com.

The four-bedroom, four and half-bath home is just over 6,000 square feet and sits on 29 acres.

On the property sits a guest cottage with 3,000 square feet. In addition, the property has a barn, a greenhouse, and a chicken coop.

Inside the home, built in 2016, you will find the owner’s retreat on the first floor with a spa-like bathroom; a bonus room with built-in bunk beds, an ample home gym, and a spa.

The home last sold in 2020 for $3 million and the current asking price is $11 million.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email