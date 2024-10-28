Preds Beat Blue Jackets to Earn Back-to-Back Wins

Jonathan Marchessault scored the game-winner in overtime as the Nashville Predators came back to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets by a 4-3 final on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena.

The result gives the Preds their third straight victory, and just like last night’s triumph in Chicago, the group came from behind to ultimately collect two wins in 24 hours with “resilience” as the name of the game on Saturday.

Notes:

Defenseman Dante Fabbro re-entered the Nashville lineup on Saturday night in favor of blueliner Marc Del Gaizo. Forwards Juuso Parssinen and Philip Tomasino were also scratched for Nashville.

The Preds shifted their forward lines on Saturday with Brunette moving Marchessault up with Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly, a different look as opposed to having Gustav Nyquist on the wing with Nashville’s top trio. Nyquist skated with Steven Stamkos and Tommy Novak, while Colton Sissons centered Mark Jankowski and Luke Evangelista.

Nashville has now won nine straight home games against the Blue Jackets dating back to Feb. 22, 2020. The longest such streak in franchise history against a single opponent is also against the Blue Jackets, which was a 17-game stretch from Nov. 18, 2006 to April 8, 2011.

The Predators will now head to the Sunshine State as Steven Stamkos returns to Tampa on Monday night to face the Lightning.

Source: Nashville Predators

