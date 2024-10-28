Crumbl Weekly Menu Through November 2, 2024



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for the week of October 28 through November 2, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Pumpkin Cake – Two fluffy tiers of spiced pumpkin cake layered with smooth vanilla bean cream cheese frosting and topped with crumbled pumpkin cake pieces.

Halloween Cake Batter Blondie – A smooth cake batter cookie packed with white drops and a splash of spooky sprinkles.

Dirt Cake – A chocolate cookie coated in cookies & cream crumbs, swirled with fudge frosting, sprinkled with crunchy chocolate streusel, and finished with a gummy worm!

Peanut Butter ft. – A thick peanut butter cookie packed with irresistible REESE’S PIECES candies. REESE’S PIECES trademark and trade dress are used under license.

Blue Monster – A cookie popping with brown sugar, semi-sweet chocolate chips, and CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie Pieces, then topped with creamy blue vanilla frosting and a mini CHIPS AHOY!® Cookie. CHIPS AHOY! is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used with permission.

Source: Crumbl

