Vanderbilt Falls Short in Upset Bid Against Texas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The No. 25-ranked Vanderbilt football team was denied its second top-five win of the season, as No. 5-ranked Texas knocked off the Commodores, 27-24, Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.

The Commodores attempted to erase a 10-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, as the Longhorns were clinging to a 27-17 lead after making a 23-yard field goal with 1:57 remaining in the game.

No. 25 Vanderbilt would not go down without a fight. The Dores went 75 yards down the field in eight plays, capped off by an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Diego Pavia to tight end Eli Stowers, to make it a 27-24 contest with 46 ticks left on the clock. Vanderbilt lined up for the onside kick, but the No. 5 Longhorns corralled the ball and the three-point victory.

The loss brought Vanderbilt’s three-game winning streak to an end. The Dores are now 5-3 overall and 2-2 in SEC play, while Texas improved to 7-1 on the year and 3-1 in SEC games.

Source: Vanderbilt

