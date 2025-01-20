Predators Beat Wild 6-2 on Saturday

Filip Forsberg tallied twice, and the Nashville Predators scored a season-high six goals to defeat the Minnesota Wild by a 6-2 final on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds their third straight victory and a three-game win streak for the first time since October.

Forsberg’s power-play goal in the opening period was his 81st career goal on the man advantage – a Preds franchise record – while Colton Sissons, Steven Stamkos, Fedor Svechkov and Brady Skjei also scored for Nashville on an emotional night in the Music City.

The Predators will conclude their five-game homestand on Tuesday when San Jose comes to town before jetting off to California to finish a home-and-home set with the Sharks.

Source: Nashville Predators

