Crumbl Weekly Menu Through January 25, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts for the week of January 20-25, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Rob’s Backstage Caramel Popcorn Cookie ft. The Jonas Brothers – A buttery cookie topped with sweet caramel cream cheese frosting, crunchy caramel popcorn pieces, and a light drizzle of melted caramel.

Tres Leches Cake ft. Lotus Biscoff® – A lightly spiced cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with Lotus Biscoff® cookie butter, fresh whipped cream, Lotus Biscoff® cookie pieces, and a drizzle of melted Lotus Biscoff® cookie butter.

Triple Berry Cobbler – House-made berry jam nestled in layers of cinnamon streusel and topped with a creamy vanilla bean mousse.

Strawberry Milk ft. Pirouline® – A chilled strawberry streusel cookie brimming with milky strawberry mousse, topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a crunchy Pirouline® wafer straw.

Brookie – A semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie and a rich chocolate cookie perfectly baked together.

Sugar ft. Mother’s® Circus Animal® – A rainbow sprinkles cookie smothered with melty white drops then crowned with a Mother’s® Original Circus Animal® Cookie and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

Peanut Butter ft. REESE’S PIECES – A thick peanut butter cookie packed with irresistible REESE’S PIECES candies. REESE’S PIECES trademark and trade dress are used under license.

Source: Crumbl

More Eat & Drink

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email