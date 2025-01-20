OBITUARY: William ‘Billy’ Earl Knight

William “Billy” Earl Knight, age 90 of the Millview/Rudderville Community passed away on January 15, 2025 at the home that he and his wife built in 1960.

He was born at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, TN to the late Earl & Louise Pinkston Knight but lived his entire life in the same area off of Arno Road that his mother’s family had lived and farmed for generations.

Billy was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a life-long member of Epworth United Methodist Church, and most recently attended Riverside Fellowship. Billy was unofficially named “The Mayor”. He loved his community, and the people in it. It was his desire for future generations growing up there to love it as much as he did. He was an active member of the Millview Community Club and helped build the Swim Club in the early 1980’s. Billy maintained the community center and pool up until the summer of last year, a community service spanning over four decades.

He owned and operated a plumbing & electrical business, A.E. Knight & Son, which was founded in 1947 by his father. Billy was a master plumber, and his license was the fifth one issued in Williamson County. He remembers vividly helping his father bring the first electricity to many homes in his community. His commitment to the clients he served meant that he was on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and he came to be known as one of the few pump experts in the county. He kept his pump license including participating in continuing education seminars annually until just the last couple of years where he enjoyed being the oldest and the “star” of the class.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara Jean Gainous Knight.

Billy is survived by his children, Lisa (Jim) Wilson, Becky (Brad) Wilson, Keith Knight and his longtime business partner who he regarded as his son, Dab (Cynthia) Boston; grandchildren, Cale Wilson, Kayla (Cody) Scott, Justin (Callie) Wilson, Olivia Wilson, Knight Wilson and Stella Knight; great-grandchildren, Sunny, Memphis, Korbin and Mason.

Visitation with the Knight family will be held from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 4340 Arno Rd. Franklin. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 26, 2025 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Epworth United Methodist Church. Kevin Wood and Ronnie Johnson will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Keith Knight, Dab Boston, Cale Wilson, Knight Wilson, Justin Wilson, Jim Wilson, Brad Wilson and Cody Scott. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Paul & Neila Vaden, Cary & Hilda Reynolds, Gilbert Lovell, Dr. Doug York, Cynthia Boston, The Lillard Family, The Goodgame Family, The Brice Family and the many friends that worked alongside him throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Riverside Fellowship, P.O. Box 680524, Franklin, TN 37068.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

