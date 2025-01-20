Everything New Coming to Hulu February 2025

Everything new coming to Hulu for February 2025.

February 1, 2025

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)

Boruto: Episodes 211-293 (DUBBED)

Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny: Complete Season 1

MeganPlays: Play It Peachy: Complete Season 1

Naruto Shippuden: Episodes 474-485 (DUBBED)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Are We There Yet? En Español (2005)

The Art of Self-Defense (2019)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Billy Madison (1995)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Date Movie (2006)

Diana and Roma’s Magical Mermaid Tales! (2025)

Diana’s Popstar Princess Adventure (2025)

Easy A (2010)

First Daughter (2004)

The Fortress (2021)

Fortress: Sniper’s Eye (2022)

GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza (2025)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

Hope Floats (1998)

Isle Of Dogs (2018)

Jack And Jill (2011)

Just Married (2003)

Just My Luck (2006)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

Land of the Lost (2009)

The Last Song (2010)

Life or Something Like It (2002)

Man on Fire (1987)

Mona Lisa Smile (2003)

Monster In-Law (2005)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

The Mummy (2017)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

My Name Is Khan (2010)

My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)

Nightride (2021)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Nomadland (2021)

The Notebook (2004)

Our Beautiful Black Hair (2025)

Say Anything (1989)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

The Switch (2010)

Taken (2008)

Taken 3 (2015)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

Thank You For Smoking (2006)

There’s Something About Mary (1998)

Titanic (1997)

Total Recall (2012)

Touch Of Pink (2004)

Truth (2015)

27 Dresses (2008)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Wendy (2020)

What Happens In Vegas (2008)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

When In Rome (2010)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Win Win (2011)

You Again (2010)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

February 3, 2025

New York Undercover: Complete Seasons 1-4

Kill (2023)

February 4, 2025

Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert: Complete Season 1

Sistas: Complete Seasons 1-5

The Oval: Complete Seasons 1-3

Warning (2021)

February 5, 2025

My Best Friend’s An Animal: Series Premiere

In the Summers (2024)

February 6, 2025

The Kardashians: Season 6 Premiere

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4

Secrets of the Hells Angels: Complete Season 1

The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story

February 7, 2025

Andrew Santino: Homefield Advantage (2017)

Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight (2017)

Anjelah Johnson: The Homecoming Show (2013)

Beloved (1998)

Black Nativity (2013)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Fresh Kills (2023)

He Got Game (1998)

I Think I Love My Wife (2007)

Just Wright (2010)

Winner (2024)

February 10, 2025

Another Round (2020)

The Atlanta Child Murders (2000)

Endings, Beginnings (2019)

Happy Valley (2014)

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (1965)

So Undercover (2012)

February 11, 2025

Kelsey Cook: Mark Your Territory (2023)

Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1

Omni Loop (2024)

Rise of the Footsolider (2021)

February 12, 2025

Benefits with Friends (aka Amor da Minha Vida): Two-Episode Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

February 13, 2025

SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius: Documentary Premiere

Einstein Challenge: Complete Season 1

How Disney Built America: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 17

February 14, 2025

Baggage Claim (2013)

The Fault In Our Stars (2014)

Great Expectations (1998)

February 15, 2025

Cake Wars: Complete Season 6

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 10-11

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 3-4

Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 3-4

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 101

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1

The Last Alaskans: Complete Season 3

Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 7

Most Terrifying Places in America: Complete Season 2

My 600-lb Life: Complete Seasons 4-5

My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 2-3

NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Seasons 3-4

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 8-9

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 4-5

Tanked: Complete Seasons 1, 5 and 8

February 16, 2025

The Night Before (2015)

February 18, 2025

The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1

Bad Genius (2024)

February 20, 2025

Pawn Stars Do America: Complete Season 2

The UnXplained Special Presentation: Complete Season 1B

The UnXplained: Mysteries of the Universe: Complete Season 1

Have You Seen My Son? (2024)

February 21, 2025

Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate: Special Premiere

Things Will Be Different (2024)

February 24, 2025

Posso entrare? An Ode to Naples (2023)

February 25, 2025

Ghostlight (2024)

February 26, 2025

Shoresy: Complete Season 4

Big George Foreman (2023)

February 27, 2025

Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke: Complete Limited Series

Customer Wars: Complete Season 4

The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson: Complete Season 1

Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 6

February 28, 2025

Dead Money (2024)

Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me? (2015)

John Crist: I Got Questions (2015)

Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut (2024)

Nigel Ng: The Halyaa Special (2024)

Sebastian Maniscalco Presents – Pat McGann: When’s Mom Gonna Be Home? (2020)

