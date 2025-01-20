Everything New Coming to Hulu February 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Everything new coming to Hulu for February 2025.

February 1, 2025

  • BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)
  • Boruto: Episodes 211-293 (DUBBED)
  • Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny: Complete Season 1
  • MeganPlays: Play It Peachy: Complete Season 1
  • Naruto Shippuden: Episodes 474-485 (DUBBED)
  • Are We There Yet? (2005)
  • Are We There Yet? En Español (2005)
  • The Art of Self-Defense (2019)
  • Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
  • Billy Madison (1995)
  • Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
  • Date Movie (2006)
  • Diana and Roma’s Magical Mermaid Tales! (2025)
  • Diana’s Popstar Princess Adventure (2025)
  • Easy A (2010)
  • First Daughter (2004)
  • The Fortress (2021)
  • Fortress: Sniper’s Eye (2022)
  • GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza (2025)
  • Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
  • The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
  • Hope Floats (1998)
  • Isle Of Dogs (2018)
  • Jack And Jill (2011)
  • Just Married (2003)
  • Just My Luck (2006)
  • Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)
  • Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)
  • Land of the Lost (2009)
  • The Last Song (2010)
  • Life or Something Like It (2002)
  • Man on Fire (1987)
  • Mona Lisa Smile (2003)
  • Monster In-Law (2005)
  • Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
  • The Mummy (2017)
  • My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)
  • My Name Is Khan (2010)
  • My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)
  • Nightride (2021)
  • No Strings Attached (2011)
  • Nomadland (2021)
  • The Notebook (2004)
  • Our Beautiful Black Hair (2025)
  • Say Anything (1989)
  • The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)
  • Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
  • The Switch (2010)
  • Taken (2008)
  • Taken 3 (2015)
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)
  • Thank You For Smoking (2006)
  • There’s Something About Mary (1998)
  • Titanic (1997)
  • Total Recall (2012)
  • Touch Of Pink (2004)
  • Truth (2015)
  • 27 Dresses (2008)
  • Ultraviolet (2006)
  • Wendy (2020)
  • What Happens In Vegas (2008)
  • What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
  • When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
  • When In Rome (2010)
  • William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
  • Win Win (2011)
  • You Again (2010)
  • You’ve Got Mail (1998)

February 3, 2025

  • New York Undercover: Complete Seasons 1-4
  • Kill (2023)

February 4, 2025

  • Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert: Complete Season 1
  • Sistas: Complete Seasons 1-5
  • The Oval: Complete Seasons 1-3
  • Warning (2021)

February 5, 2025

  • My Best Friend’s An Animal: Series Premiere
  • In the Summers (2024)

February 6, 2025

  • The Kardashians: Season 6 Premiere
  • Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4
  • Secrets of the Hells Angels: Complete Season 1
  • The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story

February 7, 2025

  • Andrew Santino: Homefield Advantage (2017)
  • Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight (2017)
  • Anjelah Johnson: The Homecoming Show (2013)
  • Beloved (1998)
  • Black Nativity (2013)
  • Brown Sugar (2002)
  • Fresh Kills (2023)
  • He Got Game (1998)
  • I Think I Love My Wife (2007)
  • Just Wright (2010)
  • Winner (2024)

February 10, 2025

  • Another Round (2020)
  • The Atlanta Child Murders (2000)
  • Endings, Beginnings (2019)
  • Happy Valley (2014)
  • Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (1965)
  • So Undercover (2012)

February 11, 2025

  • Kelsey Cook: Mark Your Territory (2023)
  • Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1
  • Omni Loop (2024)
  • Rise of the Footsolider (2021)

February 12, 2025

  • Benefits with Friends (aka Amor da Minha Vida): Two-Episode Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
  • The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)

February 13, 2025

  • SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius: Documentary Premiere
  • Einstein Challenge: Complete Season 1
  • How Disney Built America: Complete Season 1
  • Married at First Sight: Complete Season 17

February 14, 2025

  • Baggage Claim (2013)
  • The Fault In Our Stars (2014)
  • Great Expectations (1998)

February 15, 2025

  • Cake Wars: Complete Season 6
  • Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 10-11
  • Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 3-4
  • Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 3-4
  • Hidden Potential: Complete Season 101
  • Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1
  • The Last Alaskans: Complete Season 3
  • Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 7
  • Most Terrifying Places in America: Complete Season 2
  • My 600-lb Life: Complete Seasons 4-5
  • My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 2-3
  • NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Seasons 3-4
  • Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 8-9
  • Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 4-5
  • Tanked: Complete Seasons 1, 5 and 8

February 16, 2025

  • The Night Before (2015)

February 18, 2025

  • The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1
  • Bad Genius (2024)

February 20, 2025

  • Pawn Stars Do America: Complete Season 2
  • The UnXplained Special Presentation: Complete Season 1B
  • The UnXplained: Mysteries of the Universe: Complete Season 1
  • Have You Seen My Son? (2024)

February 21, 2025

  • Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate: Special Premiere
  • Things Will Be Different (2024)

February 24, 2025

  • Posso entrare? An Ode to Naples (2023)

February 25, 2025

  • Ghostlight (2024)

February 26, 2025

  • Shoresy: Complete Season 4
  • Big George Foreman (2023)

February 27, 2025

  • Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke: Complete Limited Series
  • Customer Wars: Complete Season 4
  • The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson: Complete Season 1
  • Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 6

February 28, 2025

  • Dead Money (2024)
  • Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me? (2015)
  • John Crist: I Got Questions (2015)
  • Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut (2024)
  • Nigel Ng: The Halyaa Special (2024)
  • Sebastian Maniscalco Presents – Pat McGann: When’s Mom Gonna Be Home? (2020)

