Everything New Coming to Hulu February 2025

Everything new coming to Hulu for February 2025.
February 1, 2025
- BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War: Complete Season 3 (DUBBED)
- Boruto: Episodes 211-293 (DUBBED)
- Daniel LaBelle: Full Body Funny: Complete Season 1
- MeganPlays: Play It Peachy: Complete Season 1
- Naruto Shippuden: Episodes 474-485 (DUBBED)
- Are We There Yet? (2005)
- Are We There Yet? En Español (2005)
- The Art of Self-Defense (2019)
- Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
- Billy Madison (1995)
- Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)
- Date Movie (2006)
- Diana and Roma’s Magical Mermaid Tales! (2025)
- Diana’s Popstar Princess Adventure (2025)
- Easy A (2010)
- First Daughter (2004)
- The Fortress (2021)
- Fortress: Sniper’s Eye (2022)
- GEM-tastic Earth Day Extravaganza (2025)
- Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)
- The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
- Hope Floats (1998)
- Isle Of Dogs (2018)
- Jack And Jill (2011)
- Just Married (2003)
- Just My Luck (2006)
- Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)
- Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)
- Land of the Lost (2009)
- The Last Song (2010)
- Life or Something Like It (2002)
- Man on Fire (1987)
- Mona Lisa Smile (2003)
- Monster In-Law (2005)
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
- The Mummy (2017)
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)
- My Name Is Khan (2010)
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006)
- Nightride (2021)
- No Strings Attached (2011)
- Nomadland (2021)
- The Notebook (2004)
- Our Beautiful Black Hair (2025)
- Say Anything (1989)
- The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2015)
- Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
- The Switch (2010)
- Taken (2008)
- Taken 3 (2015)
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)
- Thank You For Smoking (2006)
- There’s Something About Mary (1998)
- Titanic (1997)
- Total Recall (2012)
- Touch Of Pink (2004)
- Truth (2015)
- 27 Dresses (2008)
- Ultraviolet (2006)
- Wendy (2020)
- What Happens In Vegas (2008)
- What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
- When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)
- When In Rome (2010)
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
- Win Win (2011)
- You Again (2010)
- You’ve Got Mail (1998)
February 3, 2025
- New York Undercover: Complete Seasons 1-4
- Kill (2023)
February 4, 2025
- Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert: Complete Season 1
- Sistas: Complete Seasons 1-5
- The Oval: Complete Seasons 1-3
- Warning (2021)
February 5, 2025
- My Best Friend’s An Animal: Series Premiere
- In the Summers (2024)
February 6, 2025
- The Kardashians: Season 6 Premiere
- Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4
- Secrets of the Hells Angels: Complete Season 1
- The Yoga Teacher Killer: The Kaitlin Armstrong Story
February 7, 2025
- Andrew Santino: Homefield Advantage (2017)
- Anjelah Johnson: Mahalo & Goodnight (2017)
- Anjelah Johnson: The Homecoming Show (2013)
- Beloved (1998)
- Black Nativity (2013)
- Brown Sugar (2002)
- Fresh Kills (2023)
- He Got Game (1998)
- I Think I Love My Wife (2007)
- Just Wright (2010)
- Winner (2024)
February 10, 2025
- Another Round (2020)
- The Atlanta Child Murders (2000)
- Endings, Beginnings (2019)
- Happy Valley (2014)
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella (1965)
- So Undercover (2012)
February 11, 2025
- Kelsey Cook: Mark Your Territory (2023)
- Muslim Matchmaker: Complete Season 1
- Omni Loop (2024)
- Rise of the Footsolider (2021)
February 12, 2025
- Benefits with Friends (aka Amor da Minha Vida): Two-Episode Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
- The Pope’s Exorcist (2023)
February 13, 2025
- SLY LIVES! Aka The Burden of Black Genius: Documentary Premiere
- Einstein Challenge: Complete Season 1
- How Disney Built America: Complete Season 1
- Married at First Sight: Complete Season 17
February 14, 2025
- Baggage Claim (2013)
- The Fault In Our Stars (2014)
- Great Expectations (1998)
February 15, 2025
- Cake Wars: Complete Season 6
- Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Seasons 10-11
- Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Seasons 3-4
- Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 3-4
- Hidden Potential: Complete Season 101
- Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 1
- The Last Alaskans: Complete Season 3
- Man vs. Wild: Complete Season 7
- Most Terrifying Places in America: Complete Season 2
- My 600-lb Life: Complete Seasons 4-5
- My Strange Addiction: Complete Seasons 2-3
- NASA’s Unexplained Files: Complete Seasons 3-4
- Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Seasons 8-9
- Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Seasons 4-5
- Tanked: Complete Seasons 1, 5 and 8
February 16, 2025
- The Night Before (2015)
February 18, 2025
- The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer: Complete Season 1
- Bad Genius (2024)
February 20, 2025
- Pawn Stars Do America: Complete Season 2
- The UnXplained Special Presentation: Complete Season 1B
- The UnXplained: Mysteries of the Universe: Complete Season 1
- Have You Seen My Son? (2024)
February 21, 2025
- Chris Distefano: It’s Just Unfortunate: Special Premiere
- Things Will Be Different (2024)
February 24, 2025
- Posso entrare? An Ode to Naples (2023)
February 25, 2025
- Ghostlight (2024)
February 26, 2025
- Shoresy: Complete Season 4
- Big George Foreman (2023)
February 27, 2025
- Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke: Complete Limited Series
- Customer Wars: Complete Season 4
- The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson: Complete Season 1
- Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 6
February 28, 2025
- Dead Money (2024)
- Jay Pharoah: Can I Be Me? (2015)
- John Crist: I Got Questions (2015)
- Laurie Kilmartin: Cis Woke Grief Slut (2024)
- Nigel Ng: The Halyaa Special (2024)
- Sebastian Maniscalco Presents – Pat McGann: When’s Mom Gonna Be Home? (2020)
Please join our FREE Newsletter