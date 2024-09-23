Photo of the Day: September 23, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:FirstBank announced an addition to its Franklin team, as Mac Alsup joins as Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking Relationship Manager. Bringing over 25 years of experience in this market, Alsup will focus on commercial banking efforts across the Middle Tennessee region.

Alsup has been a Commercial Relationship Manager for the past 22 years and joins FirstBank after his most recent tenure at First Horizon Bank. He graduated from Lipscomb University with a Bachelor of Science in business management and a minor in psychology.

