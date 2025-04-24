Photo of the Day: April 24, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:When Franni Cash unexpectedly stepped away from her GRAMMY nominated band We The Kingdom 18 months ago, fans and industry executives were shocked. But time, a fresh perspective and a reinvigorated creative spirit, has her ready with new music, an imminent tour and a brand-new team. Cash signs with Capitol CMG, WME, and Round Table Management.

“We are so happy to be Franni Cash’s partner for this next chapter of her career as a solo artist,” said CCMG’s President Brad O’Donnell. “She’s a special person with an incredible voice and we can’t wait to see the impact her music will have on the world.”

“Franni is bringing fresh energy, talent and heart everywhere she goes,” said Mark Claassen, Partner, WME. “We can feel the excitement around this new season. We are happy to be part of her team to expand her platform and tell her story to the rest of the world.”

“I speak for the entire Round Table Management team when I say that we are beyond excited to partner with Franni as she steps into this new season of her career,” said Round Table Artist Manager Hannah Gifford. “Franni is an authentic artist and songwriter, who pours honesty, depth, and pure rock and roll into everything she creates. There is so much ahead!”

Franni Cash is a 2x Grammy-nominated artist, 3x Dove Award winner, performer, vocalist and songwriter. Formerly of the band We The Kingdom, she’s co-wrote two No.1 songs and was named one of the Top 20 breakout artists across all genres. Her authentic, honest and whimsical songwriting and gift for the stage, is what binds Franni to her fans. Growing up in Nashville with a producer-songwriter dad, music has always been a part of her DNA.

