Mellow Mushroom Announces Breast Cancer Fundraising Campaign

Mellow Mushroom will be partnering with Susan G. Komen for a Breast Cancer fundraising campaign featuring the return of the fan-favorite Go Pink cocktail and Mellow Mushroom pretzels that will be served in a limited-time only ribbon shape. From Tuesday, September 24 through Monday, November 11, $1 from every Go Pink cocktail and every whole order of pretzel ribbons sold will be donated to Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization.

The Go Pink cocktail is made with Casamigos Reposado Tequila, lime & cranberry juice, garnished with a lemon twist and a pink ribbon-shaped stir stick and pairs perfectly with Mellow Mushroom’s menu of hand-tossed, stone-baked pizzas, calzones, hoagies, munchies, greens, sweets and more. Mellow Mushroom’s stone-baked pretzels tossed in garlic butter and parmesan will be served in a ribbon shape and served with Mellow red sauce for the duration of the campaign.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Susan G. Komen for a second year,” says Anne Mejia, Senior Vice President of Brand Development at Mellow Mushroom. “Our goal is to help make a significant and lasting impact in the fight against breast cancer, and our Mellow Mushroom family is honored to contribute.”

In addition, for the second consecutive year, Mellow Mushroom’s corporate team will be attending the Susan G. Komen Georgia MORE THAN PINK Walk on October 26, and will invite franchisees of Mellow stores in and adjacent to Georgia to join.

There are two Mellow Mushroom locations locally- 423 Broadway, Nashville and 317 Main Street, Franklin.

