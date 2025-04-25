Photo of the Day: April 25, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Nationwide hosted a benefit for The Store at Zanies Nashville. For the third consecutive year the event sold out and to date has raised more than $500,000. This year’s “Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” featured comedians Kevin Nealon, Henry Cho and Aaron Webber and took place during Nashville’s Comedy Festival. The evening also included a cameo appearance by Lelan Statom, weather anchor for WTVF in Nashville, who participated in the performance of a song Brad wrote about the city’s recent tornado outbreaks and cell phone alerts.

The Store founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, is a free-referral based grocery store that aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area. The Store operates with the mission of allowing people to shop for their basic needs in a way that protects dignity and fosters hope. For more information on The Store, how to volunteer or donate go to www.thestore.org.

