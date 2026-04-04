Photo of the Day: April 4, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Twelve6 Entertainment has announced the signing of singer-songwriter Lucas Ball for a recording deal, the latest addition to the company’s expanding roster as it gains prominence both on and off Music Row.

Ball’s first release under the partnership will be his cover of “I’m Gonna Hurt Her on the Radio,” originally recorded by Keith Whitley.

Ball has been steadily building a digital audience through his performances on TikTok. Twelve6 President and GM Travis Myatt first discovered Ball performing the song on the platform, where the original video has already generated nearly one million views.

“Lucas has one of the most compelling voices I’ve heard in a long time,” said Myatt. “When you come across someone as talented as he is, you’re usually late to the party. In this case, the stars aligned and I happened to be the first one to reach out. When we finally met in person, it was immediately clear that his character runs just as deep as his talent. Starting with the cover that first took him viral, an ode to one of his heroes, Lucas is on his way to releasing some of the most compelling neo-traditional country music being made today.”

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