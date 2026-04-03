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Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Photo of the day: Jeni’s has just released its limited-time spring flavors, now scooping in shops.
Remember those desserts you only got on special occasions as a kid? Think, fluffy tiramisu, towering slices of cheesecake, and tart, creamy key lime pie—the ones that made the end of a meal feel magical? Jeni’s has captured that exact feeling, now brought to life in scoopable form for anytime indulgence.
The full Spring lineup includes:
Basque Cheesecake with Brambleberry Jam – Swirls of burnt sugar, caramel, and cheesecake ice creams, finished with ribbons of Jeni’s signature sweet-tart brambleberry jam. Inspired by the classic Spanish cheesecake.
Black Tie Tiramisu – A dressed-up take on the unforgettable Italian dessert. Cloud-like mascarpone ice cream swirls with robust mocha cream, soft ladyfinger cookies, and a drizzle of chocolate reminiscent of the cocoa-dusted dessert that always closes out a great meal.
Key Lime Pie – Tropical, tart, and uber creamy key lime ice cream—made with real key lime purée and fragrant lime oil—with a salty-sweet graham cracker swirl. The best key lime pie you’ve ever had, in pint form.
We invite you to submit your original photos!
If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.
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Photo of the Day: April 3, 2026
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of…
Photo of the Day: April 2, 2026
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of…
Photo of the Day: April 1, 2026
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of…
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