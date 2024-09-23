New Music this Week- September 23, 2024

2 Julie Williams

CMT Next Women of Country artist Julie Williams, known for her soulful lyrics and authentic storytelling, continues to draw in listeners with her deep connection to nature and emotion. Her latest release is “Reckless Road.”

“I wrote this song about falling for someone who was always looking over their shoulder. Someone who could never stay still for too long and always had their mind on the highway. I wanted to join them on their journey, but they could never quite let me in,” shares Williams. “The more I tried, the farther they ran. Inspired by the 90s country songs I grew up listening to, I wanted a song that I could blast out the window driving down a two-lane mountain highway with my friends and scream so loud that I’d forget that ex who did me wrong.”

Take a listen here.