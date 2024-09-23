New Music this Week- September 23, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Sophie Gault
Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and guitarist Sophie Gault released her sophomore album, Baltic Street Hotel. The album is the earnest, alt-country follow-up to Gault’s 2022 debut, Delusions Of Grandeur (released under the moniker Sophie & the Broken Things), which marked the start of her partnership with Ray Kennedy.
Take a listen here.
2Julie Williams
CMT Next Women of Country artist Julie Williams, known for her soulful lyrics and authentic storytelling, continues to draw in listeners with her deep connection to nature and emotion. Her latest release is “Reckless Road.”
“I wrote this song about falling for someone who was always looking over their shoulder. Someone who could never stay still for too long and always had their mind on the highway. I wanted to join them on their journey, but they could never quite let me in,” shares Williams. “The more I tried, the farther they ran. Inspired by the 90s country songs I grew up listening to, I wanted a song that I could blast out the window driving down a two-lane mountain highway with my friends and scream so loud that I’d forget that ex who did me wrong.”
Take a listen here.
3Teddy and the Rough Riders
The speed and momentum Teddy and the Rough Riders are gathering throughout Nashville’s underground Country music scene is embodied in their latest single, “Fast Livin.’’’ Music City natives, Jack Quiggins and Ryan Jennings, have been going non-stop since the late 2010s, collaborating with everyone from Margo Price to Emily Nenni to Sean Thompson’s Weird Ears, quickly becoming your favorite country band’s favorite country band. With “Fast Livin,’” Teddy and the Rough Riders paint a small picture of their upbringing, leaving town to hit the road.
Take a listen here.
4Mae Estes
Mae Estes released her heart-wrenching new track “Good Ol’ Boys.” Mae Estes just debuted the accompanying music video on CMT for its worldwide premiere. The somber yet stunning video aired hourly yesterday morning on CMT and was be featured on both CMT Music and on CMT Equal Play (Pluto TV) throughout the day.
Take a listen here.
5Jerry Douglas
The highly acclaimed musician, JERRY DOUGLAS, is not just the preeminent master of the debro guitar—he’s also a 16x GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist, band leader, producer, composer, and a member of Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1998, among many other accolades. The American music luminary will release The Set, his first album in seven years is out now.
Take a listen here.
6Amy Grant and Vince Gill
Anticipation is the greatest gift of Christmas—imagining the surprises you’ll give and receive, and relishing the renewal of traditions you’ve created over the years to make the holiday particularly your own. Into this festive setting now comes When I Think Of Christmas, a treasury of seasonal songs from Vince Gill and Amy Grant, that captures the spirit of their much-loved “Christmas at the Ryman” concerts. Available today on MCA Nashville, the album contains remastered versions of nine of the duo’s Yuletide favorites, plus two new recordings.
Take a listen here.
7State Champs
State Champs released their new single, “Light Blue,” from their upcoming self-titled record, which will be released on November 8 via Pure Noise Records.
The band shared their thoughts on the latest track saying, “Have you ever been transported back in time, for better or for worse, simply by the smell of something or someone? Inspired by Dan & Shay’s “Tequila,” we put our energetic spin on this concept with “Light Blue.” It’s a light-hearted track that reminiscences and rollercoasters between airy, bouncy guitars and pop arrangements to a full-blown fuzzed-out chorus that will have you banging your head in between memories you didn’t ask to be dug back up.”
Take a listen here.
