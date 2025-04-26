Photo of the Day: April 26, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Maddox Batson made his Grand Ole Opry debut performing two songs from his recently released EP First Dance, take a listen here.

In between performing “I Don’t Like You Anymore” and “It Was You,” Batson shared, “Performing here at the Opry tonight means more to me than anything. I want to give a shout out to all my family here tonight. I can’t stop smiling. You’re making dreams come true for me!”

Chatting with Opry announcer Charlie Mattos on stage, Batson was asked, “How cool did it feel to be in that circle?”

“Walking out on this stage, the circle, is something I’ve wanted to do my entire life. I know I haven’t lived a long time, but…,” he shared smiling, with laughter from the audience. “Growing up in the country music space, growing up knowing the prestige of the Grand Ole Opry and actually coming out here to play it means the world to me. It’s the coolest thing ever.”

