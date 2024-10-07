Photo of the Day: October 7, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Five hundred sixty-eight campers packed Fischer Park for a weekend of outdoor activities at the Third Annual Spring Hill Campin’ in the Park Sept. 21-22.

Made possible by the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance (USA), United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 1853, Spring Hill Parks and Recreation, and the Bearden Group, Fischer Park was filled with nearly 150 campsites, archery, rock climbing, an obstacle course, frisbee golf, a scavenger hunt, backyard bass and an outdoor movie.

Over 300 kids were present, and their engagement is a reason why USA Conservation Coordinator Cody Campbell called the event a success.

“This event was one for the books for the USA,” he said. “The partnership with the city of Spring Hill Parks and Recreation is what made it all possible. This is the largest non-fishing youth event the USA has been a part of. We had a lot of firsts at this one, and it was amazing to see the smiles and excitement these kids had getting their first introduction to the outdoors.”

Kayce Williams, Spring Hill Parks and Recreation director, said factors such as affordability, location convenience and quality activities all contribute to the event’s popularity.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.