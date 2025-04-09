Photo of the Day: April 9, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: As part of a unique global Christmastime initiative run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Giving Machines were open for donations on Main Street from December 6-15, 2024. The machines were staffed by volunteers, with the Church absorbing operating costs to allow the charities to receive every dollar donated. Community members came out to support the featured charities by making monetary donations in the vending machines that, rather than snacks, sold some of the non-profits’ most needed items like meals, housing and transportation support, and hygiene essentials.

Jami Oakley, Founder and Executive Director of UniCycle, explains that while used donations can fill some needs of the local students her non-profit reaches, they don’t meet every need. “UniCycle serves students and families in Nashville on the school level, with a priority on students in unstable housing. We make the most of existing resources by recycling school uniform items, but some things just have to be new – the underwear and athletic shoes we’ll be able to provide through The Giving Machines will make the day of not only a student, but their parents as well!”

TAK Executive Director Fran Maynard explains what the outpouring of donations will translate into for families in need; “All of us at Tennessee Alliance for Kids are blown away by the generosity of everyone who gave through the Nashville Giving Machines! These donations of car seats, bunk beds, and safe shelters will help families reunify, keep siblings together, and support children at risk of entering foster care.”

“Being able to work alongside and support our wonderful local charities has been a real honor. Sometimes when we desire to answer Christ’s call to ‘feed my sheep,’ we struggle to know where and how to help. These amazing, boots on the ground organizations not only answer the question but they provide opportunities for genuine, life-changing and soul-filling service to our neighbors in need,” said Franklin Stake President James Steanson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Since the Giving Machines first arrived in Nashville, more than $500,000 has been donated to local and global charities. The Giving Machines began in 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Since that time they have expanded to appear in 107 cities worldwide, spanning 13 countries in 5 continents, and have collectively raised nearly US$50 million dollars.

