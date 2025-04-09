Luke Bryan Receives $1M Commitment from Raising Cane’s for The Brett Boyer Foundation

Luke Bryan teamed up with Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves to celebrate a $1,000,000 donation from Raising Cane’s to The Brett Boyer Foundation, which he co-founded alongside his wife Caroline and her brother and sister-in-law Ellen and Bo.

The Brett Boyer Foundation was created in memory and honor of Ellen and Bo’s first child Sadie Brett Boyer, who was diagnosed prenatally with Down Syndrome and a congenital heart defect (CHD), which she battled for seven

months of her life. Determined to improve outcomes for others with CHD so no one would ever have to endure the loss of a child to CHD, Bryan and his family founded The Brett Boyer Foundation in 2017 with the mission of funding CHD research, supporting families, and celebrating the Down Syndrome community. On-site to help celebrate the donation were families currently receiving support from The Brett Boyer Foundation alongside Caroline, Ellen and Bo.

“The Brett Boyer Foundation is a family charity and I’ve watched this Foundation grow over the years from the support of people like Todd. CHD doesn’t get talked about enough and the fact that Brett’s name lives on and is doing so much good for kids who need it helps us make sure no kid ever receives a diagnosis like Brett’s again,” said Bryan. “We know 36 kids who are alive today because of The Brett Boyer Foundation and we want to see that number grow to thousands in the future. We’re so thankful to Todd and Raising Cane’s for such a generous donation.”

Graves was first introduced to The Brett Boyer Foundation by Bryan and has attended multiple Red Bird Games at Bryan’s house and farm, a fundraiser for the foundation. After being involved with The Brett Boyer Foundation over the years, Graves knew he wanted to continue making a difference in a big way and committed $1,000,000, paid out as $250,000 a year for four years, through a partnership with Luke and the foundation. Graves has a passion for giving back to local communities through charitable partners like Bryan and The Brett Boyer Foundation, and instills this in every Cane’s Restaurant across the country. To-date, Cane’s has donated more than $140M and Graves pledged an additional $30M to local communities this year alone.

“I invited Todd out to the farm a few years ago and he was so inspired once he heard about the Foundation, so that’s really how we became buddies and then he so generously gave this huge donation,” said Bryan. “Todd mentioned that Nashville and the Franklin community have embraced these Restaurants and that’s a testament to him and the great Restaurants he builds. He has a charitable heart and the Customers feel that from him.”

“Luke and I became friends when I would go out to his farm and meet his friends and family. It’s amazing to see what he and his family have done with The Brett Boyer Foundation by taking something so tragic and turning it into something so beautiful, having already saved 36 lives and many more to come,” said Graves. “I want Cane’s to organically be involved in every community we’re in and I asked Luke, ‘how can I support you?’ and The Brett Boyer Foundation was one of those things. I believe God made me good at Chicken Fingers to help people and we’re using our resources, exposure, and a collab with Luke to collectively get the word out about this Foundation, raise awareness for CHD and celebrate the Down Syndrome community.”

During the event, media spoke to Graves and Bryan during a press conference where they asked about the partnership and what it meant to them.

“So many times when people donate to a charity they never know where the money goes, but this money goes directly to the families and kids with CHD. Not only is CHD not talked about enough, but people rarely realize the strain it puts on parents and siblings and we want to help however we can,” said Bryan. “Family is at the heart of this and so many are in hospitals not knowing the future of their kids’ lives. It’s an enormous undertaking for these families and knowing that The Brett Boyer Foundation can come in and help families worldwide is amazing. We started small and are growing!”

“My mission is to help Crew and the Community because at the end of the day, it’s not about what you make it’s about what you give back and partnering with Luke and The Brett Boyer Foundation to raise funds and bring awareness for CHD and celebrate the Down Syndrome Community is a beautiful thing,” said Graves. “It’s easy to give money, but once you put the power of a brand like Cane’s and the star power of Luke behind something, that’s when you really get the word out and start making a meaningful impact. I’m so grateful for our friendship and to be part of something so beautiful.”

At the event, Bryan also served chicken and filmed promotional spots that will air about the partnership between Raising Cane’s and The Brett Boyer Foundation.

Take a look at photos and video from the event where Bryan talks about his favorite way to eat Cane’s.

