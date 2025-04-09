Swig to Celebrate Birthday with $1 Cookies

Swig now has two locations in Middle Tennessee. You can participate in their birthday celebration this Saturday, April 12th, from 10 am until close.

Sharing on social media, ”I’ve been waiting 15 years to throw a party like this. This Saturday (4/12), it’s $1 COOKIE DAY—aka your excuse to show up hungry! Large cookies? Just $1 Cups of mini cookies? $2 We’re going all in from 10AM ‘til close! You have to be there! After all… it’s my birthday! 3rd party & app orders will be turned off on this day. Limit 12 cookies per order. Restrictions apply.”

Find Swig at 5024 Harpeth Drive, Brentwood and 4821 Main Street, Spring Hill.

Nicole Tanner founded Swig in St. George, Utah, 15 years ago. Since then, Swig has become one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the country, expanding to 100 stores in 14 states and counting.

What makes Swig different? Swig takes soda to the next level with personalized drinks that mix classic sodas with bold flavors, fresh fruits, purees, and creams. In addition to Dirty Soda, the menu features Refreshers—light, water-based drinks paired with fresh fruits—and Revivers, a customizable energy drink for that extra pick-me-up. Swig also offers a selection of sweet and savory options, including pink sugar cookies and warm pretzel bites.

