6 Live Shows this Week-October 7, 2024

Here are six live shows this week.
1Twenty One Pilots
Wednesday, October 9, 7:45 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Grammy-award-winning band Twenty One Pilots has shifted music and culture as an incomparable creative force with an ever-evolving vision. The Columbus, OH duo—Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun—have tallied over 33 billion global streams and counting. The Clancy World Tour will stop in Nashville this week.
Find tickets here.
2Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
October 10-October 20, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are returning for a Ryman Auditorium residency.
Find tickets here.
3Vampire Weekend
Friday, October 11, 7 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue, Nashville
Vampire Weekend announced a tour, Only God Above Us, supporting their latest album.
Find tickets here.
4Colter Wall and Friends
Friday, October 11, 7:30 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
It’s the last show of the season at FirstBank Amphitheater. Colter Wall and Friends tour across the U.S. Produced by Live Nation and FPC Live. Colter Wall and Friends will bring him from Montana to Nashville.
Find tickets here.
5Duster
Sunday, October 13, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
Duster will bring its US tour to the Brooklyn Bowl with special guests Dirty Art Club.
Find tickets here.
6Grand Ole Opry
Friday, October 11, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the Opry’s birthday weekend. Artists scheduled to perform include Chapel Hart, Rhonda Vincent, Connie Smith, and Gretchen Wilson.
Find tickets here.
