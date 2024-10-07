OBITUARY: John Richard (Jack) Lamont II

John Richard (Jack) Lamont II, age 63 of Brentwood, TN passed away on October 2, 2024.

From early childhood to his final days, Jack lived life to the fullest and on his own terms.

His cross-country solo motorcycle trip to visit friends and family throughout the United States epitomized Jack’s two strongest qualities: his search for adventure and his devotion to the people he loved. He played many roles in life from a talented chef to a successful salesman and a loyal NY Yankees fan to an enthusiastic golfer as well as a generous, loving and supportive friend, son, brother and uncle.

But the role he valued most and always drove him to be the best he could be was that of a loving and devoted father to his two beautiful children McKenzie & Gage. Gone too soon, Jack (John, Johnny, Jack/John) will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

Jack is preceded in death by his dad, Richard Danzig.

He is survived by his children McKenzie & Gage Lamont; his mom Jessica Danzig, his siblings Jennifer and Katie Danzig, Justin Lamont, Jennifer Malley; Jacques, Michelle, William and David Lamont and Lorraine Lamont-Baker. Plus many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.

The funeral will be next Tuesday, the 8th, with a viewing from 12:30-2:00 immediately followed by the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

