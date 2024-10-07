OBITUARY: Lena Josephine Balesteri Davis

Lena Josephine Balesteri Davis, age 86 of Franklin, TN passed away October 3, 2024.

Lena was born in Monterey, CA and graduated from Monterey High School. She worked in accounting and as an executive administrative assistant to presidents of Chicago Printed String (CPS) formerly of Franklin, TN. The last president she served with was Richard “Dick” Gygi. Lena retired from CPS in 2000.

Preceded in death by parents, Santo and Frances Romero Balesteri; brother Anthony Balesteri and Dominic Balesteri, sisters; Rachel Balesteri Tabiayo, Mary Balesteri Wilson and Rosie Balesteri Scardino and nephew, Vincent Balesteri.

Survived by: husband of 63 years, Walter J. “Joey” Davis; sons, James (Phoebe) Davis, Richard (Julie) Davis and Todd (Vivian) Davis; grandchildren, Calvin (McKenzie) Davis, Cody (Keri) Davis, Joshua Davis and Sarah Davis; great-grandchild, Hutton Joseph Davis; sisters in law, Betsy (Mark) Deshano and Barbara Bourque; nieces and nephews, Melissa Paulk, Sandy Balesteri, Louise Balesteri, John Balesteri, Tim Davis, Crystal Karlen, James Deshano, Carole Deshano, John Deshano, Bobby Tabiayo and Linda Tabiayo.

Special thanks to the loving dedicated caregivers, Lotta Petty and Samantha Popodopulous.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 AM Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Dan Tholen and Dick Gygi officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Calvin Davis, Cody Davis, Joshua Davis, Sarah Davis, Tim Davis, Adam Caldwell, John Balesteri and Sandy Balesteri. Honorary pallbearers will be members of West Main Church of Christ, former employees of CPS Industries, Marilyn Geasley and Jimmy Smithson.

Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro or Graceworks.

Visitation will be 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

