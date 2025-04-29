Happening Today: Groundbreaking for East McEwen Drive Improvement Project

The City of Franklin will officially break ground on the East McEwen Drive Phase 4 Improvement Project. The ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, at 10:30 a.m. at the end of Garden Club Court, where signs will direct attendees to parking.

City officials, including the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and members of the Franklin Engineering Department, will join together to mark the start of the $45.8 million construction effort. Once complete, the upgraded stretch of East McEwen Drive will extend from east of the roundabout at Cool Springs Boulevard/Oxford Glen Drive to Wilson Pike (SR-252).

The project will widen the existing roadway to a four-lane, median-divided road with left-turn lanes where needed. Plans also include the addition of curb and gutter infrastructure, sidewalks, a multi-use path, and new street lighting.

Construction is expected to take approximately three years. More than $30 million in federal grant funding has been secured to support the project.

