Country Artist Walker Montgomery to Sing National Anthem at Steeplechase

The Iroquois Steeplechase announced country artist Walker Montgomery will sing the National Anthem to kick off the Steeplechase festivities on Saturday, May 10 at Percy Warner Park.

The son of John Michael Montgomery and nephew of Eddie Montgomery, Walker has stepped out from his legendary roots with standout hits like the self-penned “Simple Town” and the romantic ballad “I Love The Way You Love Me,” which has garnered over 40 million views on social media. To date, Montgomery has surpassed 78 Million Global Career Streams. With his smooth, honey-bourbon style vocals, he’s been recognized as an Artist to Watch by outlets like Country Now and The Boot, earning millions of streams and a Grand Ole Opry debut. His latest single, “Never Had You Anyway,” continues his rise as a compelling new voice in country music.

The event, known as “Nashville’s Rite of Spring,” has proudly raised over $11 million for Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. This historic event draws over 25,000 spectators annually and remains a cornerstone of Nashville’s social event calendar.

Attendees and newcomers are in for an experience that continues the event’s rich history and tradition with enhanced and luxury experiences. Here are a few essentials to know about this year’s event that will ensure a day of excitement, community spirit and responsible enjoyment.

Directions, Parking and Transportation

The Iroquois Steeplechase grounds at Percy Warner Park are located on the southwest side of Nashville. Directions to the grounds are dependent on your parking location and the gate number for your parking area. The appropriate gate is listed on your parking pass or ticket. See directions and map available online.

Parking passes are still available for purchase in addition to a ride-share designated drop-off location that will make it easier to get on the grounds. Attendees will want to ensure they have their parking pass printed and ready for a smooth entry to the grounds.

The Iroquois Steeplechase team encourages attendees and area residents to check Google Maps or Waze App for up-to-the-minute traffic information and how to maneuver area roads leading into the park. Plan for traffic and allow plenty of time to park.

To promote safety and responsibility, the Iroquois Steeplechase will again offer a Designated Driver ticket at no charge for every tailgating spot. Iroquois Steeplechase encourages those who consume alcohol to establish a designated driver in advance or use ride share and leave their vehicles on the property until the next day.

A Day Packed with Excitement

The gates will open at 8 AM for tailgating and party tents open at 11 AM. The opening ceremonies will start at approximately 12 PM with an exhilarating lineup of races throughout the day. Highlights during the day include the Style Contest, the Tailgating Contest, Stick Pony Races for the kids and the Parade of Hounds.

Each race will showcase the incredible athleticism of both horse and rider, promising a day filled with thrilling competition and community celebration. The event will conclude with the closing of hospitality tents approximately 15 minutes after the final race around 5:30 PM.

With total purses of $575,000, the Iroquois Steeplechase is the richest event on the National Steeplechase Association spring circuit.

The Experience

Limited tickets remain for the fan favorite, all-inclusive Hunt Club as the patio area will be back again this year. In addition, several TVs will be added to enhance the racing experience.

Royal 615 is an all-day experience and will remain open until 7:00 PM as the DJ’s and after-party will continue on the grounds after the races. NOTE: Tickets are required for Royal 615 to attend the after-party.

Attendees can still create the perfect Tailgating Experience for their friends, co-workers, or family by selecting from Centerfield and Topside. Tailgating spots include space for one car and a 10×10 pop up tent. You can enhance your space by adding the Tent Package option for ease. Tailgating has access to the Family Area as well. Children, 12 and under, will get into the tailgating area complimentary with a supervised adult.

Individual tickets still remain for those who want access to the tailgating areas, Steeplechase Central, shopping and more.

Dining and Shopping

Iroquois Steeplechase will boast an expanded array of vendor shops and food trucks in 2025. A third vendor area in between the Topside and Midfield sections has been created, while adding additional vendors into the Steeplechase Central and Hillside Shoppes. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick snack or a full meal, the variety of culinary options will satisfy any appetite.

What to Bring & Wear

Make the most of race day with essentials for sun protection and comfort – sunscreen, sunglasses and hats are must-haves. Pack bottled water to stay hydrated and don’t forget your cellphone to capture the moments.

WIFI will be available in the Steeplechase Central area, catering to your connectivity needs. As cell service can be limited, it’s recommended to plan your communications accordingly.

An added benefit for Box Seat Owners, a Tavern on the Turf is being added so that box seat attendees and their guests can come “hands and hassle free” to purchase any beverage and eliminate the need to cart in beverages.

Style and fashion are everything at the Iroquois Steeplechase, so you’ll want to dress to impress. Ladies will be wearing flowy dresses in linen or cotton, offering both style and comfort. In addition, statement headwear is a must. Fascinators and wide-brim hats are not just tradition; they’re a fashion statement. Men will likely be styling a sport coat paired with a crisp shirt and comfortable trousers, which offers a perfect blend of elegance and comfort. Sunglasses and a stylish loafer can elevate any look, making you race-day ready.

For unpredictable weather, stylish rain boots can be a practical yet fashionable choice.

Limited tickets and packages are still available for Nashville’s iconic “Rite of Spring” event, where tradition meets innovation for a day of unforgettable experiences. For more detailed information on ticket packages, directions, parking or ride-share, please visit the event website at www.iroquoissteeplechase.org.

