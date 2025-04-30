OBITUARY: Josh Hazelwood

Mr. Josh Hazelwood, age 41, of Springfield, TN died on April 27, 2025 at his home after sudden medical complications. Josh was born in Franklin, TN and was a son of the late Thomas Malcolm “Red” Hazelwood, Jr. and Carolyn Rebecca “Becky” Sullivan. He was a member of Ash Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church and operated a dump truck. He was a graduate of White House High School Class of 2003. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas Malcolm Hazelwood, Sr., Maybelle Reed and J.N. Reed.

Josh loved music of many genres. He enjoyed attending car shows. He appreciated fast cars and big trucks. Josh loved technology and gaming with friends. He had a great sense of humor, loved to watch football games, and racing. Most of all, Josh loved his family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them.

Mr. Hazelwood is survived by his brother, Timmy Hazelwood (Lisa Clark) of Lewisburg, TN; step mother, Sonja Hazelwood of White House, TN; step sister, Savannah Johnson of Lafayette, TN; step brother, Josh (Patricia) Smith of Westmoreland, TN; grandmother, Dora “Dodie” Hazelwood of the Flat Creek Community; aunt, Sharlene Hazelwood of Flat Creek Community; uncles, Doug Hazelwood of Flat Creek Community, Gene Sullivan of Mobley’s Cut Community, Keith Sullivan of Lewisburg, TN; cousins, Casey Paris of Berlin Community, Dwayne Sullivan of Cornersville, TN, Katlyn Sullivan of Columbia, TN, Caitlin Sullivan of Columbia, TN; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, May 3, 2025 from 3 PM – 5 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 5 PM on Saturday, May 3, 2025 from the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home.