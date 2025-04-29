OBITUARY: John William Hall

John William Hall passed away on April 26, 2025, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. He was born in Shelbyville, TN, on November 6, 1947, to James Henderson Hall and Mary Jordan Hall, who predeceased him.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Beth Bernheisel (Jay); his grandchildren, Joshua and Clare; his sister, Mary Anne Fitzgerald (Larry); his nephew, Andy Fitzgerald (Abby); and his niece, Samantha Vo (Quyen). He is also survived by his four grandnieces-Jane, Sylvia, Mai-Linh, and Ruth-and his three grandnephews, George, Hugh, and Clement.

John earned both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Civil Engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and was a member of the Chi Epsilon and Tau Beta Pi engineering honor societies. He taught technical courses at the University of Tennessee–Nashville and served on the Tennessee State University College of Engineering Advisory Committee. He was a professional civil engineer for fifty years and was especially proud of his service with the Nashville District Corps of Engineers. There, he formed many lasting professional and personal relationships and genuinely enjoyed coming to work every day for over thirty years.

John was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves from 1970 to 1976. He attended Brentwood United Methodist Church and also worshipped at the churches where his daughter served as pastor. He loved his family deeply and always strived to be the best father, grandfather, brother, and uncle he could be. He enjoyed all things associated with the University of Tennessee, as well as boating, the ocean, and trips with his grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10-11am and the service will be at 11am on Saturday, May 24 at Crievewood United Methodist Church, 451 Hogan Road, Nashville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Thistle Farms, or a charity of your choice.