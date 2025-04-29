Coming to Prime Video May 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

What’s Coming to Prime Video in May 2025

May 1

  • Another Simple Favor (Amazon Original) – Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Expect murder and betrayal at this glamorous event.
  • The Exorcist (1973)
  • Agent Cody Banks (2003)
  • Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
  • All Quiet On The Western Front (1930)
  • All The Money In The World (2017)
  • Animal House (1978)
  • Are We There Yet? (2005)
  • Babe (1995)
  • Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
  • Barbershop (2002)
  • Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)
  • Because I Said So (2007)
  • Blood Diamond (2006)
  • Body of Lies (2008)
  • Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)
  • Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)
  • Cinderella Man (2005)
  • Coogan’s Bluff (1968)
  • Dante’s Peak (1997)
  • Death Wish (2018)
  • Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993)
  • Earthquake (1974)
  • Fried Green Tomatoes (1992)
  • Fury (2014)
  • Gattaca (1997)
  • Get On Up (2014)
  • Her (2014)
  • Heroes (1977)
  • How High (2001)
  • In The Heat of the Night (1967)
  • It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
  • Jarhead (2005)
  • Jersey Boys (2014)
  • John Q (2002)
  • Legally Blonde (2001)
  • Loving (2016)
  • Mallrats (1995)
  • Overboard (1987)
  • Play Misty For Me (1971)
  • R.I.P.D. – Rest in Peace Department (2013)
  • Ray (2004)
  • Ride Along With Gag Reel (2014)
  • Space Cowboys (2000)
  • Starsky & Hutch (2004)
  • The Beguiled (1971)
  • The Flintstones (1994)
  • The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)
  • The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
  • The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)
  • The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)
  • The Karate Kid (2010)
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
  • The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
  • Traffic (2001)
  • Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970)
  • White House Down (2013)
  • You’ve Got Mail (1998)
  • The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
  • Amazon Live: Mother’s Day celebration – Watch and shop with celebrity hosts showcasing Mother’s Day gifts (FAST Channel)

May 2

  • NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. Angel City FC (Live Sports)

May 4

  • Miss Austen: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
  • The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season 2 (AMC+)

May 5

  • Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (2023)
  • Harry Wild: Season 4 (Acorn TV)

May 6

  • David Spade: Dandelion (Amazon Original) – David Spade returns with his fourth comedy special
  • The Motherhood: Season 1 (Hallmark+)
  • Geraldo Rivera – Classic talk show from the 80s and 90s (FAST Channel)
  • Tyler Perry’s Love Thy Neighbor – OWN series (FAST Channel)
  • Weeds and Nurse Jackie – Featuring both Showtime hits (FAST Channel)

May 8

  • Octopus! (Amazon Original) – Documentary about octopuses narrated by Phoebe Waller-Bridge
  • Criminal Minds: Season 18 (Paramount+)

May 9

  • Molly-Mae: Behind it All Part 2 (Amazon Original) – Final three episodes following Molly-Mae
  • The Ugly Stepsister (Shudder)
  • NWSL – Louisville FC vs. NY Gotham FC (Live Sports)

May 13

  • Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop (Amazon Original) – Documentary about the visionary behind SM Entertainment

May 15

  • Duster: Season 1 (Max)

May 16

  • The Brutalist (Max)
  • Murderbot: Season 1 (Apple TV+)
  • NWSL – Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC (Live Sports)

May 18

  • The Chi: Season 7 (Paramount+)

May 20

  • Motorheads (Amazon Original) – Series about outsiders bonding over street racing
  • Ancient Aliens – Mysteries of the universe (FAST Channel)
  • Lifetime Movies: Love & Drama – Collection of dramas, thrillers and romcoms (FAST Channel)
  • MGM Presents: Comedy – Classic comedy films (FAST Channel)
  • The First 48 – True crime investigations (FAST Channel)
  • The Grand Tour – Clarkson, Hammond and May’s automotive adventures (FAST Channel)
  • Xena Warrior Princess – Classic action-adventure series (FAST Channel)

May 21

  • Caso Cerrado Channel – Popular Spanish-language courtroom show (FAST Channel)

May 22

  • Earnhardt (Part 1) (Amazon Original) – Documentary about NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt
  • WNBA – Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream (Live Sports)

May 23

  • Clarkson’s Farm Season 4 (Amazon Original) – Jeremy Clarkson returns to Diddly Squat Farm
  • Fountain of Youth (Apple TV+)
  • NWSL – Seattle Reign vs. Washington Spirit (Live Sports)

May 27

  • The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy Season 2 (Amazon Original) – Doctors Sleech and Klak return
  • September 5 (2024) – Film about the 1972 Munich Olympic hostage crisis
  • The Fire Inside (2024) – Story of Claressa Shields, first American woman to win boxing gold
  • Chomp Squad S1 (2018)

May 29

  • The Better Sister (Amazon Original) – 8-episode thriller starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks
  • Earnhardt (Part 2) (Amazon Original) – Continuation of the Dale Earnhardt documentary
  • And Just Like That…: Season 3 (Max)
  • WNBA – Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky (Live Sports)

May 31

  • Good Boy (Amazon Original) – Korean series blending comedy, action, and romance

Note: All Amazon Originals are exclusive to Prime Video. Other titles require a Prime membership or can be rented/purchased separately. FAST Channels are free with ads for all viewers.

