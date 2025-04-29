Coming to Prime Video May 2025

What’s Coming to Prime Video in May 2025
May 1
- Another Simple Favor (Amazon Original) – Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Expect murder and betrayal at this glamorous event.
- The Exorcist (1973)
- Agent Cody Banks (2003)
- Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)
- All Quiet On The Western Front (1930)
- All The Money In The World (2017)
- Animal House (1978)
- Are We There Yet? (2005)
- Babe (1995)
- Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
- Barbershop (2002)
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)
- Because I Said So (2007)
- Blood Diamond (2006)
- Body of Lies (2008)
- Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)
- Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)
- Cinderella Man (2005)
- Coogan’s Bluff (1968)
- Dante’s Peak (1997)
- Death Wish (2018)
- Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993)
- Earthquake (1974)
- Fried Green Tomatoes (1992)
- Fury (2014)
- Gattaca (1997)
- Get On Up (2014)
- Her (2014)
- Heroes (1977)
- How High (2001)
- In The Heat of the Night (1967)
- It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)
- Jarhead (2005)
- Jersey Boys (2014)
- John Q (2002)
- Legally Blonde (2001)
- Loving (2016)
- Mallrats (1995)
- Overboard (1987)
- Play Misty For Me (1971)
- R.I.P.D. – Rest in Peace Department (2013)
- Ray (2004)
- Ride Along With Gag Reel (2014)
- Space Cowboys (2000)
- Starsky & Hutch (2004)
- The Beguiled (1971)
- The Flintstones (1994)
- The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)
- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)
- The Karate Kid (2010)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)
- Traffic (2001)
- Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970)
- White House Down (2013)
- You’ve Got Mail (1998)
- The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
- Amazon Live: Mother’s Day celebration – Watch and shop with celebrity hosts showcasing Mother’s Day gifts (FAST Channel)
May 2
- NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. Angel City FC (Live Sports)
May 4
- Miss Austen: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)
- The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season 2 (AMC+)
May 5
- Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (2023)
- Harry Wild: Season 4 (Acorn TV)
May 6
- David Spade: Dandelion (Amazon Original) – David Spade returns with his fourth comedy special
- The Motherhood: Season 1 (Hallmark+)
- Geraldo Rivera – Classic talk show from the 80s and 90s (FAST Channel)
- Tyler Perry’s Love Thy Neighbor – OWN series (FAST Channel)
- Weeds and Nurse Jackie – Featuring both Showtime hits (FAST Channel)
May 8
- Octopus! (Amazon Original) – Documentary about octopuses narrated by Phoebe Waller-Bridge
- Criminal Minds: Season 18 (Paramount+)
May 9
- Molly-Mae: Behind it All Part 2 (Amazon Original) – Final three episodes following Molly-Mae
- The Ugly Stepsister (Shudder)
- NWSL – Louisville FC vs. NY Gotham FC (Live Sports)
May 13
- Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop (Amazon Original) – Documentary about the visionary behind SM Entertainment
May 15
- Duster: Season 1 (Max)
May 16
- The Brutalist (Max)
- Murderbot: Season 1 (Apple TV+)
- NWSL – Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC (Live Sports)
May 18
- The Chi: Season 7 (Paramount+)
May 20
- Motorheads (Amazon Original) – Series about outsiders bonding over street racing
- Ancient Aliens – Mysteries of the universe (FAST Channel)
- Lifetime Movies: Love & Drama – Collection of dramas, thrillers and romcoms (FAST Channel)
- MGM Presents: Comedy – Classic comedy films (FAST Channel)
- The First 48 – True crime investigations (FAST Channel)
- The Grand Tour – Clarkson, Hammond and May’s automotive adventures (FAST Channel)
- Xena Warrior Princess – Classic action-adventure series (FAST Channel)
May 21
- Caso Cerrado Channel – Popular Spanish-language courtroom show (FAST Channel)
May 22
- Earnhardt (Part 1) (Amazon Original) – Documentary about NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt
- WNBA – Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream (Live Sports)
May 23
- Clarkson’s Farm Season 4 (Amazon Original) – Jeremy Clarkson returns to Diddly Squat Farm
- Fountain of Youth (Apple TV+)
- NWSL – Seattle Reign vs. Washington Spirit (Live Sports)
May 27
- The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy Season 2 (Amazon Original) – Doctors Sleech and Klak return
- September 5 (2024) – Film about the 1972 Munich Olympic hostage crisis
- The Fire Inside (2024) – Story of Claressa Shields, first American woman to win boxing gold
- Chomp Squad S1 (2018)
May 29
- The Better Sister (Amazon Original) – 8-episode thriller starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks
- Earnhardt (Part 2) (Amazon Original) – Continuation of the Dale Earnhardt documentary
- And Just Like That…: Season 3 (Max)
- WNBA – Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky (Live Sports)
May 31
- Good Boy (Amazon Original) – Korean series blending comedy, action, and romance
Note: All Amazon Originals are exclusive to Prime Video. Other titles require a Prime membership or can be rented/purchased separately. FAST Channels are free with ads for all viewers.
