Coming to Prime Video May 2025

What’s Coming to Prime Video in May 2025

May 1

Another Simple Favor (Amazon Original) – Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Expect murder and betrayal at this glamorous event.

(Amazon Original) – Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Expect murder and betrayal at this glamorous event. The Exorcist (1973)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

All Quiet On The Western Front (1930)

All The Money In The World (2017)

Animal House (1978)

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Barbershop (2002)

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

Because I Said So (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Body of Lies (2008)

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016)

Born On The Fourth Of July (1989)

Cinderella Man (2005)

Coogan’s Bluff (1968)

Dante’s Peak (1997)

Death Wish (2018)

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993)

Earthquake (1974)

Fried Green Tomatoes (1992)

Fury (2014)

Gattaca (1997)

Get On Up (2014)

Her (2014)

Heroes (1977)

How High (2001)

In The Heat of the Night (1967)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story (2010)

Jarhead (2005)

Jersey Boys (2014)

John Q (2002)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Loving (2016)

Mallrats (1995)

Overboard (1987)

Play Misty For Me (1971)

R.I.P.D. – Rest in Peace Department (2013)

Ray (2004)

Ride Along With Gag Reel (2014)

Space Cowboys (2000)

Starsky & Hutch (2004)

The Beguiled (1971)

The Flintstones (1994)

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas (2000)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012)

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies (2014)

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001)

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Traffic (2001)

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970)

White House Down (2013)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Amazon Live: Mother’s Day celebration – Watch and shop with celebrity hosts showcasing Mother’s Day gifts (FAST Channel)

May 2

NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. Angel City FC (Live Sports)

May 4

Miss Austen: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

(PBS Masterpiece) The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season 2 (AMC+)

May 5

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (2023)

Harry Wild: Season 4 (Acorn TV)

May 6

David Spade: Dandelion (Amazon Original) – David Spade returns with his fourth comedy special

(Amazon Original) – David Spade returns with his fourth comedy special The Motherhood: Season 1 (Hallmark+)

(Hallmark+) Geraldo Rivera – Classic talk show from the 80s and 90s (FAST Channel)

– Classic talk show from the 80s and 90s (FAST Channel) Tyler Perry’s Love Thy Neighbor – OWN series (FAST Channel)

– OWN series (FAST Channel) Weeds and Nurse Jackie – Featuring both Showtime hits (FAST Channel)

May 8

Octopus! (Amazon Original) – Documentary about octopuses narrated by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

(Amazon Original) – Documentary about octopuses narrated by Phoebe Waller-Bridge Criminal Minds: Season 18 (Paramount+)

May 9

Molly-Mae: Behind it All Part 2 (Amazon Original) – Final three episodes following Molly-Mae

(Amazon Original) – Final three episodes following Molly-Mae The Ugly Stepsister (Shudder)

(Shudder) NWSL – Louisville FC vs. NY Gotham FC (Live Sports)

May 13

Lee Soo Man: King of K-Pop (Amazon Original) – Documentary about the visionary behind SM Entertainment

May 15

Duster: Season 1 (Max)

May 16

The Brutalist (Max)

Murderbot: Season 1 (Apple TV+)

(Apple TV+) NWSL – Orlando Pride vs. Angel City FC (Live Sports)

May 18

The Chi: Season 7 (Paramount+)

May 20

Motorheads (Amazon Original) – Series about outsiders bonding over street racing

(Amazon Original) – Series about outsiders bonding over street racing Ancient Aliens – Mysteries of the universe (FAST Channel)

– Mysteries of the universe (FAST Channel) Lifetime Movies: Love & Drama – Collection of dramas, thrillers and romcoms (FAST Channel)

– Collection of dramas, thrillers and romcoms (FAST Channel) MGM Presents: Comedy – Classic comedy films (FAST Channel)

– Classic comedy films (FAST Channel) The First 48 – True crime investigations (FAST Channel)

– True crime investigations (FAST Channel) The Grand Tour – Clarkson, Hammond and May’s automotive adventures (FAST Channel)

– Clarkson, Hammond and May’s automotive adventures (FAST Channel) Xena Warrior Princess – Classic action-adventure series (FAST Channel)

May 21

Caso Cerrado Channel – Popular Spanish-language courtroom show (FAST Channel)

May 22

Earnhardt (Part 1) (Amazon Original) – Documentary about NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt

(Part 1) (Amazon Original) – Documentary about NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt WNBA – Indiana Fever vs. Atlanta Dream (Live Sports)

May 23

Clarkson’s Farm Season 4 (Amazon Original) – Jeremy Clarkson returns to Diddly Squat Farm

(Amazon Original) – Jeremy Clarkson returns to Diddly Squat Farm Fountain of Youth (Apple TV+)

NWSL – Seattle Reign vs. Washington Spirit (Live Sports)

May 27

The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy Season 2 (Amazon Original) – Doctors Sleech and Klak return

(Amazon Original) – Doctors Sleech and Klak return September 5 (2024) – Film about the 1972 Munich Olympic hostage crisis

The Fire Inside (2024) – Story of Claressa Shields, first American woman to win boxing gold

Chomp Squad S1 (2018)

May 29

The Better Sister (Amazon Original) – 8-episode thriller starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks

(Amazon Original) – 8-episode thriller starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks Earnhardt (Part 2) (Amazon Original) – Continuation of the Dale Earnhardt documentary

(Part 2) (Amazon Original) – Continuation of the Dale Earnhardt documentary And Just Like That…: Season 3 (Max)

WNBA – Dallas Wings vs. Chicago Sky (Live Sports)

May 31

Good Boy (Amazon Original) – Korean series blending comedy, action, and romance

Note: All Amazon Originals are exclusive to Prime Video. Other titles require a Prime membership or can be rented/purchased separately. FAST Channels are free with ads for all viewers.

