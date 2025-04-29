Jason Gage Begins Tenure as Brentwood’s New City Manager

The City of Brentwood is officially under new management. During Monday night’s City Commission Meeting, Jason Gage was sworn in as Brentwood’s new City Manager.

“I want to thank you for placing your faith and confidence in me,” Gage said to the Commission. “I want you to know that my wife and I are excited to be in Brentwood, we’re excited to serve. We’re excited to take this beautiful, wonderful place and hopefully keep it that way and make it better in time.”

On Jan. 31, former City Manager Kirk Bednar retired, ending his more than 24-year career in Brentwood. The City Commission hired Government Professional Services (GPS), an executive search firm, to conduct a national search for Bednar’s replacement. The firm received more than 50 applications from highly qualified candidates, and the City Commission narrowed that pool to five finalists.

After a long interview process, the commission selected Gage to lead the Brentwood city team. His first official day was Monday, April 28.

“Jason, we are so very glad you are here,” Mayor Mark Gorman said.

A southwest Missouri native, Gage earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Missouri Southern State University and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Missouri. He is a credentialed member of the ICMA, and he previously served as the city manager for Salina, Kansas; Stillwater, Oklahoma; and De Soto, Missouri. Recently, Gage spent more than six years as city manager of Springfield, Missouri.

In 2013, he received the Buford M. Watson Jr. Award for Excellence in Public Management from the Kansas Association of City/County Management, the highest honor for a city manager in Kansas.

