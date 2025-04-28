Brentwood Hosting Second Annual Memorial Day Ceremony May 12

Last May, the City of Brentwood hosted its inaugural Memorial Day Ceremony to honor the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. Military. Local veterans and their families crowded into the City Commission Chambers that night for the reverential event, and when the ceremony ended, those individuals remained inside City Hall to talk with old and new friends.

At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, May 12, the community is invited to City Hall for Brentwood’s Second Annual Memorial Day Ceremony. The event is scheduled several weeks before Memorial Day, May 26, to give the community time to contemplate the real purpose of that day. According to the U.S. Veterans Administration, Memorial Day is not a day of celebration; it is “for remembering and honoring military personnel who died in the service of their country.”

Brentwood’s ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Commission Chambers with the Ravenwood High School ROTC Color Guard presenting the colors. The Brentwood High School Chamber Choir will perform the National Anthem and the service hymns of the different military branches. Brentwood resident Jerry W. Lankford III, a combat veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, will serve as the event’s guest speaker.

The ceremony will end shortly before the Brentwood City Commission’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. Guests can either stay for the meeting, or they can attend a reception with light refreshments in the City Hall Annex Room.

The event is free and open to the public. For information on the Brentwood City Commission, visit the “Your Government” tab on the city’s website, www.brentwoodtn.gov.

