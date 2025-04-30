Shaboozey Announces Tour Stop in Nashville

Following the release of the complete edition of his RIAA-certified Platinum album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going, performances at both Coachella and Stagecoach, and seven American Music Award Nominations, multi-Platinum recording artist Shaboozey has announced The Great American Roadshow Tour, produced by Live Nation. His first U.S. tour dates of 2025, The Great American Roadshow, will kick off on Monday, September 22, in Indianapolis and stop at The Pinnacle on September 29th.

The Great American Roadshow Tour is supported by Coors Light & Jack Daniels. Earlier this year, Shaboozey announced that he is joining Coors Light’s Chill on Shuffle platform, bringing even more chill to the music scene. He is also hot off of his global “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going” headline tour, which saw Shaboozey playing his largest venues to date and sold-out across all markets.

Local pre-sale begins on Wednesday, April 30 at 10 am local time; Spotify pre-sale begins on Thursday, May 1 at 10 am local time. All pre-sales end on Thursday, May 1 at 10 pm local time. General on-sale tickets will be available on Friday, May 2 at 10 am local time. Find tickets here.

