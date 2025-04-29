Early Morning Fire Damages Vacant Home in Brentwood

At approximately 2:30 a.m. this morning, Brentwood Fire & Rescue responded to a reported structure fire in the 900 block of Holly Tree Gap Road.

Upon arrival, crews found a single-story residence with heavy flames showing from both the front of the structure and the roof. Firefighters quickly entered the home, conducted a search for occupants, and began working to extinguish the blaze.

It was later confirmed that the residence was unoccupied at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported among firefighters or civilians.

The Brentwood Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

