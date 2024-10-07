OBITUARY: Archie Lee Buttrey Jr.

Archie Lee Buttrey, Jr., age 83, passed away Thursday, October 3rd, 2024, at his residence in Thompson Station, TN.

He was born in Davidson County, Tennessee and a native of Williamson County.

He was the son of the late Archie Lee Buttrey, Sr., and the late Nell Francis Parker Buttrey.

Archie was a veteran serving in the US Army during the Korean conflict. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, working on old cars, gardening, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, who considered him the “world’s best granddaddy “.

He formerly served as Chief Deputy of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, under Sheriffs Mutt Huff and Fleming Williams.

Archie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Janice Buttrey and their sons, Archie Lee “Trey “, III and Michael Poynor; daughter, Dora Luther (Gary); grandchildren, Cala, Cassie, Millie, Jody, Hunter, and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Mattie; brothers, Kenneth, Gerald, and Roger (Elaine) Buttrey; sisters- in- love, Edna Buttrey and Kathy Beard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Calvin Poynor; brother, Clive “Shorty” Buttrey; and sister-in-law, Della Buttrey.

Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, October 8th, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Mack Morel officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be on Monday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be: Brent Buttrey , Casey Buttrey, Jody Street, Hunter Buttrey , Taylor Buttrey, Gary Luther, C.W Buttrey ,Trey Buttrey and Daniel Beard.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email