Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 16, 2024

See where houses and property sold from September 16-20, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$360,900
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129
|1199 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$288,900
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129
|4001 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$360,900
|Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129
|4007 Congress Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,375,000
|Patton Station Comm Center Pb 3052 Pg 717
|1894 Gen Geo Patton Dr #200
|Franklin
|37067
|$930,000
|Cool Springs East Sec 7 Pb 23 Pg 35
|300 Ferris Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$5,070,000
|Galleria Commercial Complx Pb 16 Pg 50
|1765 Galleria Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Carters
|4268 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$343,450
|Cochran Trace Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 75
|2804 Scoville Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$3,350,000
|Mortimer Rosemary
|919 High Point Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,900,000
|Borgata Sec 1 Pb 51 Pg 34
|814 Pine Terrace Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$555,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128
|2681 Bramblewood Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,195,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 113
|2001 Cumberland Valley Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$729,000
|Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142
|1707 Sorrell Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$513,345
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|9003 Ada Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$538,049
|Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136
|9007 Ada Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$768,000
|Westhaven Sec 37 Pb 58 Pg 61
|910 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,346,767
|Broad Oaks Pb 75 Pg 35
|1291 Broad Oaks Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,039,900
|High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97
|5444 Ayana Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,470,000
|5374 Parker Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$579,550
|Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 35
|1032 Tanyard Springs Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1
|Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 72 Pg 134
|843 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,100,000
|Tap Root Hills Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 41
|1019 Dovecrest Way
|Franklin
|37067
|$557,000
|Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86
|810 Cottage House Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,285,000
|5225 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$803,000
|Chester Stevens Est Pb 10 Pg 81
|4076 Murfreesboro Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$675,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 16 Pg 29
|177 Crestfield Pl
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,100,000
|Willowmet Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 119
|1058 Walnut Bend Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$735,000
|Bent Creek Ph5 Sec2 Pb 48 Pg 70
|6009 Christmas Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,500,000
|Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35
|1305 Mcquiddy Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$3,200,000
|Laurelbrooke Sec 12-b Pb 40 Pg 91
|1637 Whispering Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$900,000
|Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 150
|4006 Cardigan Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,230,000
|Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150
|204 Fitzgerald St
|Franklin
|37064
|$740,000
|Castleberry Farm Ph 4 Pb 28 Pg 43
|7248 Knottingham Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,111,000
|Ozment Farm
|2384 Rocky Fork Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$480,000
|Twin Oaks Pb 11 Pg 7
|211 Devrow Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,820,700
|Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 65
|2096 Bloomsbury Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113
|7054 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,450,000
|Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 113
|2129 Albany Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$627,000
|Ballenger Farms Sec 1 Ph 3 Pb 45 Pg 14
|1258 Creekside Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,538,000
|Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125
|124 Dylan Woods Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$395,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|1519 Danville Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$337,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|417 Drakes Pvt Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 2-a Pb 6 Pg 68 Block C022
|503 Foxborough Sq W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$435,000
|6468 Cox Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,146,153
|Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142
|332 Buckwood Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$660,000
|Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 15
|2019 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$519,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 106
|2726 New Port Royal Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$399,900
|Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85
|2135 Carlton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$745,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-4 Pb 25 Pg 7
|420 Crofton Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$935,000
|Watson Kevin Pb 67 Pg 68
|5913 N Lick Creek Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,125,000
|Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 56
|6413 Panorama Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,060,000
|Mckays Mill Sec 37 Pb 49 Pg 44
|1305 Bantry Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$371,800
|Ridgeport Sec 4 Pb 31 Pg 140
|1917 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,000
|Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23
|8534 Blanton Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$385,000
|Carriage Park Condos Pb 19 Pg 96 Block Ca
|1259 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$410,755
|1023 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$525,000
|Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16
|245 Siegert Place Pvt
|Nolensville
|37135
|$2,877,261
|Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12
|1664 Geralds Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000
|Elmbrooke Sec 2-3 Pb 56 Pg 8
|9406 Big Horn Rdg
|Brentwood
|37027
|$673,605
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|847 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$495,000
|Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115
|131 Baker Springs Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$977,700
|Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 45
|1031 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$617,468
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|704 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$634,190
|Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47
|837 Sugarbush Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$792,435
|Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143
|825 Braidwood Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51
|304 Connelly Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$962,500
|6428 Trails End Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$305,000
|7914 Nolensville Rd
|Arrington
|37014
|$1,035,000
|Westhaven Section 26 Pb 52 Pg 80
|1326 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$699,000
|Westhaven Vistas
|991 Westhaven Blvd #10
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,540,000
|Westhaven Section 27 Pb 53 Pg 18
|430 Wild Elm St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,603,491
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2
|7001 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$887,000
|Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 7
|4003 Canberra Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$555,000
|Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 15
|2008 Morton Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,275,000
|Brookfield Sec 17 Pb 40 Pg 123
|9687 Sapphire Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,025,795
|Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124
|9802 Hartwick Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$605,000
|Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28
|307 Connelly Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,150,000
|Taramore Ph9 Pb 60 Pg 98
|9526 Elgin Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,275,570
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7061 Lampkins Crossing Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,273,846
|Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24
|7898 Halewood Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$656,000
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69
|473 Marston Ave
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$730,000
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7923 Pine St
|Fairview
|37062
|$773,000
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146
|7926 Pine St
|Fairview
|37062
|$353,150
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|566 Rosling Pvt Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$277,900
|Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53
|3035 Newport Valley Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$527,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51
|3044 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,050,000
|Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 45
|2019 Cabell Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$925,000
|1945 Carters Creek Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$590,000
|Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1
|6059 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$999,900
|Ralston Row Pb 62 Pg 97
|415 Dragonfly Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$765,000
|914 Evans St
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,375,000
|Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 65 Pg 80
|8251 Ambrooke Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$343,000
|Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Block Ca
|1240 Carriage Park Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$532,000
|Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98
|1012 Shady Stone Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$725,000
|Westhaven Sec 15 Pb 57 Pg 26
|106 Front St #20
|Franklin
|37064
|$813,000
|Heartland Reserve Sec 4 Pb 64 Pg 114
|7165 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,500,000
|1914 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,572,336
|Brentwood Hills Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 103
|5109 Longstreet Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$895,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1 Pb 21 Pg 40
|137 Bromley Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$130,000
|6420 Locust Ridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$200,000
|Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 3
|8033 Warren Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$345,000
|Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C034
|200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #i-2
|Franklin
|37067
|$12,000,000
|Old Hwy 96
|Franklin
|37064
|$535,000
|Picketts Ridge Ph 2-a Pb 38 Pg 2
|5008 Hancock Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,018,045
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6052 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,089,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|2043 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$403,600
|1021 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,050,000
|Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24
|9145 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$669,000
|Lampkin Bridge Est Pb 6 Pg 45
|6341 Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$495,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec8 Pb 73 Pg 83
|500 Black Tea Way
|Franklin
|37064
|$188,637
|Liberty Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$625,000
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 111
|1602 Wellington Green
|Franklin
|37064
