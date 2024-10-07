Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 16, 2024

See where houses and property sold from September 16-20, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $360,900 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129 1199 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $288,900 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129 4001 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $360,900 Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 129 4007 Congress Dr Franklin 37064 $1,375,000 Patton Station Comm Center Pb 3052 Pg 717 1894 Gen Geo Patton Dr #200 Franklin 37067 $930,000 Cool Springs East Sec 7 Pb 23 Pg 35 300 Ferris Ct Franklin 37067 $5,070,000 Galleria Commercial Complx Pb 16 Pg 50 1765 Galleria Blvd Franklin 37064 $750,000 Carters 4268 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $343,450 Cochran Trace Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 75 2804 Scoville Ln Spring Hill 37174 $3,350,000 Mortimer Rosemary 919 High Point Ridge Rd Franklin 37069 $1,900,000 Borgata Sec 1 Pb 51 Pg 34 814 Pine Terrace Dr Brentwood 37027 $555,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 128 2681 Bramblewood Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,195,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 113 2001 Cumberland Valley Dr Franklin 37064 $729,000 Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 142 1707 Sorrell Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $513,345 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 9003 Ada Way Fairview 37062 $538,049 Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 136 9007 Ada Way Fairview 37062 $768,000 Westhaven Sec 37 Pb 58 Pg 61 910 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $3,346,767 Broad Oaks Pb 75 Pg 35 1291 Broad Oaks Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,039,900 High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 97 5444 Ayana Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $1,470,000 5374 Parker Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $579,550 Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 35 1032 Tanyard Springs Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1 Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 72 Pg 134 843 Cottage House Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,100,000 Tap Root Hills Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 41 1019 Dovecrest Way Franklin 37067 $557,000 Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86 810 Cottage House Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,285,000 5225 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $803,000 Chester Stevens Est Pb 10 Pg 81 4076 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin 37067 $675,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 16 Pg 29 177 Crestfield Pl Franklin 37069 $1,100,000 Willowmet Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 119 1058 Walnut Bend Ln Brentwood 37027 $735,000 Bent Creek Ph5 Sec2 Pb 48 Pg 70 6009 Christmas Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,500,000 Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 35 1305 Mcquiddy Rd Nashville 37221 $3,200,000 Laurelbrooke Sec 12-b Pb 40 Pg 91 1637 Whispering Hills Dr Franklin 37069 $900,000 Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 150 4006 Cardigan Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,230,000 Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150 204 Fitzgerald St Franklin 37064 $740,000 Castleberry Farm Ph 4 Pb 28 Pg 43 7248 Knottingham Dr Fairview 37062 $1,111,000 Ozment Farm 2384 Rocky Fork Rd Nolensville 37135 $480,000 Twin Oaks Pb 11 Pg 7 211 Devrow Ct Franklin 37064 $1,820,700 Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 65 2096 Bloomsbury Ln Franklin 37064 $500,000 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 113 7054 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $1,450,000 Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 113 2129 Albany Dr Franklin 37067 $627,000 Ballenger Farms Sec 1 Ph 3 Pb 45 Pg 14 1258 Creekside Dr Nolensville 37135 $1,538,000 Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125 124 Dylan Woods Dr Nolensville 37135 $395,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85 1519 Danville Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $337,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 417 Drakes Pvt Way Spring Hill 37174 $600,000 Foxland Hall Sec 2-a Pb 6 Pg 68 Block C022 503 Foxborough Sq W Brentwood 37027 $435,000 6468 Cox Rd College Grove 37046 $1,146,153 Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142 332 Buckwood Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $660,000 Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 15 2019 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $519,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 106 2726 New Port Royal Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $399,900 Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 85 2135 Carlton Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $745,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-4 Pb 25 Pg 7 420 Crofton Park Ln Franklin 37069 $935,000 Watson Kevin Pb 67 Pg 68 5913 N Lick Creek Rd Franklin 37064 $1,125,000 Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 56 6413 Panorama Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,060,000 Mckays Mill Sec 37 Pb 49 Pg 44 1305 Bantry Ct Franklin 37067 $371,800 Ridgeport Sec 4 Pb 31 Pg 140 1917 Portway Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,000 Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 23 8534 Blanton Ct College Grove 37046 $385,000 Carriage Park Condos Pb 19 Pg 96 Block Ca 1259 Carriage Park Dr Franklin 37064 $410,755 1023 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $525,000 Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16 245 Siegert Place Pvt Nolensville 37135 $2,877,261 Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 12 1664 Geralds Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,800,000 Elmbrooke Sec 2-3 Pb 56 Pg 8 9406 Big Horn Rdg Brentwood 37027 $673,605 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 847 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $495,000 Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115 131 Baker Springs Ln Spring Hill 37174 $977,700 Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 45 1031 Cabell Dr Franklin 37064 $617,468 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 704 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $634,190 Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47 837 Sugarbush Ln Spring Hill 37174 $792,435 Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143 825 Braidwood Ln Franklin 37064 $600,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51 304 Connelly Ct Franklin 37064 $962,500 6428 Trails End Rd College Grove 37046 $305,000 7914 Nolensville Rd Arrington 37014 $1,035,000 Westhaven Section 26 Pb 52 Pg 80 1326 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $699,000 Westhaven Vistas 991 Westhaven Blvd #10 Franklin 37064 $1,540,000 Westhaven Section 27 Pb 53 Pg 18 430 Wild Elm St Franklin 37064 $1,603,491 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 2 7001 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $887,000 Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 7 4003 Canberra Dr Spring Hill 37174 $555,000 Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 15 2008 Morton Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,275,000 Brookfield Sec 17 Pb 40 Pg 123 9687 Sapphire Ct Brentwood 37027 $3,025,795 Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 124 9802 Hartwick Ct Brentwood 37027 $605,000 Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28 307 Connelly Ct Franklin 37064 $2,150,000 Taramore Ph9 Pb 60 Pg 98 9526 Elgin Way Brentwood 37027 $1,275,570 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7061 Lampkins Crossing Dr College Grove 37046 $1,273,846 Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 24 7898 Halewood Dr College Grove 37046 $656,000 June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69 473 Marston Ave Spring Hill 37174 $730,000 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7923 Pine St Fairview 37062 $773,000 Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 146 7926 Pine St Fairview 37062 $353,150 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 566 Rosling Pvt Pass Spring Hill 37174 $277,900 Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53 3035 Newport Valley Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $527,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 51 3044 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,050,000 Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 45 2019 Cabell Dr Franklin 37064 $925,000 1945 Carters Creek Pk Franklin 37064 $590,000 Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 1 6059 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $999,900 Ralston Row Pb 62 Pg 97 415 Dragonfly Ct Franklin 37064 $765,000 914 Evans St Franklin 37064 $2,375,000 Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 65 Pg 80 8251 Ambrooke Ct Brentwood 37027 $343,000 Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Block Ca 1240 Carriage Park Dr Franklin 37064 $532,000 Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 98 1012 Shady Stone Way Franklin 37064 $725,000 Westhaven Sec 15 Pb 57 Pg 26 106 Front St #20 Franklin 37064 $813,000 Heartland Reserve Sec 4 Pb 64 Pg 114 7165 Triple Crown Ln Fairview 37062 $1,500,000 1914 Thompsons Sta Rd W Thompsons Station 37179 $1,572,336 Brentwood Hills Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 103 5109 Longstreet Dr Brentwood 37027 $895,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1 Pb 21 Pg 40 137 Bromley Park Ln Franklin 37069 $130,000 6420 Locust Ridge Rd College Grove 37046 $200,000 Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 3 8033 Warren Dr Nolensville 37135 $345,000 Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C034 200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #i-2 Franklin 37067 $12,000,000 Old Hwy 96 Franklin 37064 $535,000 Picketts Ridge Ph 2-a Pb 38 Pg 2 5008 Hancock Cir Thompsons Station 37179 $2,018,045 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6052 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,089,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137 2043 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $403,600 1021 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,050,000 Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 24 9145 Sawtooth Ln College Grove 37046 $669,000 Lampkin Bridge Est Pb 6 Pg 45 6341 Lampkins Bridge Rd College Grove 37046 $495,000 Simmons Ridge Sec8 Pb 73 Pg 83 500 Black Tea Way Franklin 37064 $188,637 Liberty Rd Fairview 37062 $625,000 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 111 1602 Wellington Green Franklin 37064

