Williamson County Property Transfers Sept. 16, 2024

See where houses and property sold from September 16-20, 2024, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$360,900Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 1291199 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$288,900Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 1294001 Congress DrFranklin37064
$360,900Westhaven Sec64 Pb 82 Pg 1294007 Congress DrFranklin37064
$1,375,000Patton Station Comm Center Pb 3052 Pg 7171894 Gen Geo Patton Dr #200Franklin37067
$930,000Cool Springs East Sec 7 Pb 23 Pg 35300 Ferris CtFranklin37067
$5,070,000Galleria Commercial Complx Pb 16 Pg 501765 Galleria BlvdFranklin37064
$750,000Carters4268 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$343,450Cochran Trace Sec 1 Pb 28 Pg 752804 Scoville LnSpring Hill37174
$3,350,000Mortimer Rosemary919 High Point Ridge RdFranklin37069
$1,900,000Borgata Sec 1 Pb 51 Pg 34814 Pine Terrace DrBrentwood37027
$555,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Pb 73 Pg 1282681 Bramblewood LnThompsons Station37179
$1,195,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec38 Pb 71 Pg 1132001 Cumberland Valley DrFranklin37064
$729,000Bluebird Hollow Ph1 Pb 75 Pg 1421707 Sorrell Park DrSpring Hill37174
$513,345Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1369003 Ada WayFairview37062
$538,049Cumberland Estates Ph7 Pb 82 Pg 1369007 Ada WayFairview37062
$768,000Westhaven Sec 37 Pb 58 Pg 61910 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$3,346,767Broad Oaks Pb 75 Pg 351291 Broad Oaks DrBrentwood37027
$1,039,900High Park Hill Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 975444 Ayana Pvt DrArrington37014
$1,470,0005374 Parker Branch RdFranklin37064
$579,550Tanyard Springs Ph 1 Pb 37 Pg 351032 Tanyard Springs DrSpring Hill37174
$1Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 72 Pg 134843 Cottage House LnNolensville37135
$1,100,000Tap Root Hills Sec4 Pb 71 Pg 411019 Dovecrest WayFranklin37067
$557,000Nolen Mill Ph2 Pb 70 Pg 86810 Cottage House LnNolensville37135
$1,285,0005225 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$803,000Chester Stevens Est Pb 10 Pg 814076 Murfreesboro RdFranklin37067
$675,000Fieldstone Farms Sec J Pb 16 Pg 29177 Crestfield PlFranklin37069
$1,100,000Willowmet Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 1191058 Walnut Bend LnBrentwood37027
$735,000Bent Creek Ph5 Sec2 Pb 48 Pg 706009 Christmas DrNolensville37135
$1,500,000Stephens Valley Sec7 Pb 77 Pg 351305 Mcquiddy RdNashville37221
$3,200,000Laurelbrooke Sec 12-b Pb 40 Pg 911637 Whispering Hills DrFranklin37069
$900,000Autumn Ridge Ph8 Sec1 Pb 67 Pg 1504006 Cardigan LnSpring Hill37174
$1,230,000Westhaven Sec 28 Pb 54 Pg 150204 Fitzgerald StFranklin37064
$740,000Castleberry Farm Ph 4 Pb 28 Pg 437248 Knottingham DrFairview37062
$1,111,000Ozment Farm2384 Rocky Fork RdNolensville37135
$480,000Twin Oaks Pb 11 Pg 7211 Devrow CtFranklin37064
$1,820,700Simmons Ridge Sec13 Pb 82 Pg 652096 Bloomsbury LnFranklin37064
$500,000Simmons Ridge Sec10 Pb 75 Pg 1137054 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$1,450,000Albany Pointe Sec 1 Pb 23 Pg 1132129 Albany DrFranklin37067
$627,000Ballenger Farms Sec 1 Ph 3 Pb 45 Pg 141258 Creekside DrNolensville37135
$1,538,000Dylan Woods Pb 71 Pg 125124 Dylan Woods DrNolensville37135
$395,000Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 851519 Danville CirThompsons Station37179
$337,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85417 Drakes Pvt WaySpring Hill37174
$600,000Foxland Hall Sec 2-a Pb 6 Pg 68 Block C022503 Foxborough Sq WBrentwood37027
$435,0006468 Cox RdCollege Grove37046
$1,146,153Emberly Pb 82 Pg 142332 Buckwood Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$660,000Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 152019 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$519,000Crowne Pointe Sec 2 Pb 22 Pg 1062726 New Port Royal RdThompsons Station37179
$399,900Picketts Ridge Ph 1 Pb 34 Pg 852135 Carlton LnThompsons Station37179
$745,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-4 Pb 25 Pg 7420 Crofton Park LnFranklin37069
$935,000Watson Kevin Pb 67 Pg 685913 N Lick Creek RdFranklin37064
$1,125,000Wildwood Est Sec 1 Pb 3 Pg 566413 Panorama DrBrentwood37027
$1,060,000Mckays Mill Sec 37 Pb 49 Pg 441305 Bantry CtFranklin37067
$371,800Ridgeport Sec 4 Pb 31 Pg 1401917 Portway RdSpring Hill37174
$1,100,000Grove Sec16 Pb 79 Pg 238534 Blanton CtCollege Grove37046
$385,000Carriage Park Condos Pb 19 Pg 96 Block Ca1259 Carriage Park DrFranklin37064
$410,7551023 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$525,000Bent Creek Active Adult Pb 61 Pg 16245 Siegert Place PvtNolensville37135
$2,877,261Reserve @raintree Forest Sec 5 & Sec 6 Pb 81 Pg 121664 Geralds DrBrentwood37027
$1,800,000Elmbrooke Sec 2-3 Pb 56 Pg 89406 Big Horn RdgBrentwood37027
$673,605Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47847 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$495,000Baker Springs Sec 1 Pb 33 Pg 115131 Baker Springs LnSpring Hill37174
$977,700Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 451031 Cabell DrFranklin37064
$617,468Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47704 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$634,190Wilkerson Place Ph2c Pb 82 Pg 47837 Sugarbush LnSpring Hill37174
$792,435Lockwood Glen Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 143825 Braidwood LnFranklin37064
$600,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 51304 Connelly CtFranklin37064
$962,5006428 Trails End RdCollege Grove37046
$305,0007914 Nolensville RdArrington37014
$1,035,000Westhaven Section 26 Pb 52 Pg 801326 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$699,000Westhaven Vistas991 Westhaven Blvd #10Franklin37064
$1,540,000Westhaven Section 27 Pb 53 Pg 18430 Wild Elm StFranklin37064
$1,603,491Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 80 Pg 27001 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$887,000Cherry Grove Add Ph6 Sec1 Pb 62 Pg 74003 Canberra DrSpring Hill37174
$555,000Willowvale @harvey Springs Pb 48 Pg 152008 Morton DrSpring Hill37174
$1,275,000Brookfield Sec 17 Pb 40 Pg 1239687 Sapphire CtBrentwood37027
$3,025,795Rosebrooke Sec2b Pb 79 Pg 1249802 Hartwick CtBrentwood37027
$605,000Reid Hill Commons Sec 1 Pb 43 Pg 28307 Connelly CtFranklin37064
$2,150,000Taramore Ph9 Pb 60 Pg 989526 Elgin WayBrentwood37027
$1,275,570Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247061 Lampkins Crossing DrCollege Grove37046
$1,273,846Reeds Vale Sec2 Pb 82 Pg 247898 Halewood DrCollege Grove37046
$656,000June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec1 Pb 83 Pg 69473 Marston AveSpring Hill37174
$730,000Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467923 Pine StFairview37062
$773,000Aden Woods Of Castleberry Ph3 Pb 81 Pg 1467926 Pine StFairview37062
$353,150Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85566 Rosling Pvt PassSpring Hill37174
$277,900Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 533035 Newport Valley CirThompsons Station37179
$527,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec19 Pb 77 Pg 513044 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$1,050,000Riverbluff Sec4 Pb 70 Pg 452019 Cabell DrFranklin37064
$925,0001945 Carters Creek PkFranklin37064
$590,000Morningside Sec 2 Pb 25 Pg 16059 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$999,900Ralston Row Pb 62 Pg 97415 Dragonfly CtFranklin37064
$765,000914 Evans StFranklin37064
$2,375,000Parkside @ Brenthaven Pb 65 Pg 808251 Ambrooke CtBrentwood37027
$343,000Carriage Park Condos Pb 9 Block Ca1240 Carriage Park DrFranklin37064
$532,000Shadow Green Sec1 Pb 75 Pg 981012 Shady Stone WayFranklin37064
$725,000Westhaven Sec 15 Pb 57 Pg 26106 Front St #20Franklin37064
$813,000Heartland Reserve Sec 4 Pb 64 Pg 1147165 Triple Crown LnFairview37062
$1,500,0001914 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$1,572,336Brentwood Hills Sec 2 Pb 2 Pg 1035109 Longstreet DrBrentwood37027
$895,000Fieldstone Farms Sec Q-1 Pb 21 Pg 40137 Bromley Park LnFranklin37069
$130,0006420 Locust Ridge RdCollege Grove37046
$200,000Bent Creek Ph11 Sec1 Pb 61 Pg 38033 Warren DrNolensville37135
$345,000Jackson Place Pb 8 Pg 7 Block C034200 N Royal Oaks Blvd #i-2Franklin37067
$12,000,000Old Hwy 96Franklin37064
$535,000Picketts Ridge Ph 2-a Pb 38 Pg 25008 Hancock CirThompsons Station37179
$2,018,045Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326052 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,089,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 1372043 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$403,6001021 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$1,050,000Grove Sec 14 Pb 75 Pg 249145 Sawtooth LnCollege Grove37046
$669,000Lampkin Bridge Est Pb 6 Pg 456341 Lampkins Bridge RdCollege Grove37046
$495,000Simmons Ridge Sec8 Pb 73 Pg 83500 Black Tea WayFranklin37064
$188,637Liberty RdFairview37062
$625,000Forrest Crossing Sec 2 Pb 12 Pg 1111602 Wellington GreenFranklin37064

